PM sets five-year deadline for Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant in the central province of Ninh Thuận must be completed within five years to be operative by 2030, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Head of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction, stressed that directive during the committee’s inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

The Steering Committee, established on January 10, 2025, oversees and expedites the plant's construction. Its responsibilities include identifying and resolving obstacles, refining legal frameworks, developing Việt Nam’s nuclear power programme, and fostering international cooperation, particularly with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Regular progress updates on the project will be reported directly to the Prime Minister.

PM Chính stressed the Government’s commitment to nuclear power as a key driver of Việt Nam’s economic growth, noting that to achieve double-digit GDP growth rates, electricity growth must reach between 15 to 18 per cent.

"Actions must be decisive and efficient. Every task must be completed with accountability and results," he said.

He emphasised the need for specific five-year and annual plans with clear responsibilities assigned to relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities. These entities must propose detailed tasks and submit them to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) for consolidation.

The PM also set a February 28 deadline for MoIT to revise and finalise all necessary plans related to the project, ensuring alignment with Việt Nam’s nuclear energy development goals.

Infrastructure development is a critical component of the project. The Ninh Thuận Province has been designated as the lead agency for preparing essential facilities such as transportation, electricity, water, education, and healthcare to support the workforce involved in the plant’s construction.

Additionally, the local government is tasked with land clearance efforts and creating policies to support residents relocating for the project.

Việt Nam currently has approximately 400 trained professionals in the nuclear energy sector. PM Chính instructed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to mobilise this workforce immediately and identify new training needs. A detailed plan for human resource development must be reported to the Government promptly.

The PM also called for the establishment of tailored mechanisms to support the project, covering areas such as taxation, credit, land use, and human resource policies. These special policies are expected to drive the project's progress and sustainability.

Highlighting the broader significance of the project, he stated that nuclear technology represents a key area of innovation for Việt Nam’s peaceful development.

"In this new era of national prosperity, Việt Nam must achieve breakthroughs in science and technology, including nuclear energy and nuclear medicine," he said.

Time, intelligence and decisiveness are critical to the project’s success, the PM noted. He urged committee members to act swiftly and responsibly, building on previous achievements while adapting to new challenges.

The committee’s second meeting is scheduled for mid-February to review progress and refine strategies. — VNS