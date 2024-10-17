Infrastructure projects being built in Ninh Thuận after two nuclear power plants are halted

NINH THUẬN — A number of infrastructure projects are being built in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận, after the construction of two nuclear power plants was shelved.

The projects of Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant, covering an area of ​​440ha, and Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Plant, with an area of ​​380 ha and a total capacity of 4,000 MW, were approved by the National Assembly in 2009.

However, in November 2016, the National Assembly decided to halt the projects.

In July 2023, the People's Committee of Ninh Thuận Province announced the cancellation of land acquisition for compensation and site clearance related to the projects.

In Vĩnh Hải Commune, where the Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Plant was planned to be constructed, four new infrastructure works are being built with a budget of VNĐ175 billion sourced from the State.

They include new breakwater and flood protection structures for Thái An Village, three roads connecting production areas, an upgrade of the old provincial road 702, Bầu Tró Pond, and a water supply system from Hố Quạt Stream.

Ninh Thuận Province People's Committee has allocated nearly VNĐ55 billion from local budget sources in the 2021-25 medium-term public investment plan to implement eight other projects, including new schools, repairing community houses, building drainage systems, roads and irrigation works.

Director of the Ninh Hải District Construction Investment Project Management Board (representing the investor) Nguyễn Đức Định, said that when completed, Bầu Tró Pond will provide about 400,000cu.m of water to Thái An - a key grape growing area.

Other projects such as breakwaters and flood barriers will help prevent landslides, while upgraded roads will make transportation easier and ensure safety for local people during the rainy season, he said.

The project management board and the construction unit are determined to speed up progress to complete these four component projects by the end of 2024.

In Phước Dinh Commune, where the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant was to have been built, six projects are under construction.

Using State and local budgets of nearly VNĐ200 billion they include the upgrade and expansion of Road No 701, covering over 3.7km, construction of three new routes connecting Road No 701 with a coastal road, construction of a drainage system, flood and wave protection embankments and a local kindergarten.

During a recent on-site inspection, Chairman of the Ninh Thuận Province People's Committee Trần Quốc Nam said these were important projects that the National Assembly and the Government had ruled would be a priority, freeing up investment resources to improve the lives of people in the area.

After completion, the projects will help ensure smooth traffic, facilitate responses to natural disasters, tackle the impacts of climate change, and strengthen national defence and security, he said. — VNS