Major fire breaks out at Hà Nội warehouse overnight

HÀ NỘI — A huge blaze broke out in the middle of night on Wednesday at a warehouse located in an alley off Vĩnh Tuy Street in Hà Nội's Hai Bà Trưng District, affecting dozens of households nearby.

According to the city’s police, the fire started at about 9.20pm at Alley No. 124, Vĩnh Tuy Street and engulfed around 370sq.m of the glass, paper and cosmetics warehouse.

There have been no human casualties.

The fire was extinguished at 1am on Thursday.

The warehouse was full of flammable materials, so the fire generated a lot of toxic smoke and gas and quickly spread to neighbouring factories and warehouses, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. — VNS