Major fire breaks out at Hà Nội warehouse overnight

October 17, 2024 - 10:52
The warehouse was full of raw and flammable materials, so the fire generated a lot of toxic smoke and gas and quickly spread to neighbouring factories and warehouses, said the police.

 

Smoke seen from the above of the area. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — A huge blaze broke out in the middle of night on Wednesday at a warehouse located in an alley off Vĩnh Tuy Street in Hà Nội's Hai Bà Trưng District, affecting dozens of households nearby.

According to the city’s police, the fire started at about 9.20pm at Alley No. 124, Vĩnh Tuy Street and engulfed around 370sq.m of the glass, paper and cosmetics warehouse.

There have been no human casualties.

The fire was extinguished at 1am on Thursday.

Fire trucks mobilised to the scene.

The warehouse was full of flammable materials, so the fire generated a lot of toxic smoke and gas and quickly spread to neighbouring factories and warehouses, police said.

The flames broke out in the middle ò the night.

 

Firefighters working on the scene.

 

Local residents relocate their properties.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. — VNS

 

 

 

