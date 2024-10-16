Vice President urges renovating operations of National Fund for Vietnamese Children

HÀ NỘI -- State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân called for renovating operations of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) at a meeting with its Sponsorship Council in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

As Chairwoman of the NFVC Sponsorship Council, Xuân thanked the council’s members and benefactors for their financial support and dedication, which have driven the NFVC's notable achievements in the first nine months of this year.

She also commended the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs for its close oversight and timely removal of obstacles, ensuring the NFVC's activities remain on track to meet its goals.

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Thị Hà outlined the NFVC's targets for 2025, aiming to raise VNĐ110 billion (US$4.58 million) to support about 110,000 children.

As of September 30, the NFVC already assisted 86,953 children, achieving 79 per cent of its annual target with a funding amount exceeding VNĐ52 billion.

During the Action Month for Children in 2024, the NFVC disbursed VNĐ16.3 billion (90.3 per cent of the plan) to aid disadvantaged children nationwide.

Since mid-August 2024, it has provided aid and gifts for over 29,900 children in more than 30 cities and provinces, with a total expenditure nearing VNĐ6.6 billion .

In response to recent natural disasters, the NFVC coordinated with localities to provide direct assistance to 2,159 children hit by Typhoon Yagi in 19 cities and provinces, with funding totaling nearly VNĐ4.56 billion .

The fund projected that by December 31, it will have assisted 118,000 children, surpassing the annual target by 7.3 per cent with a total budget of over VNĐ105 billion. VNS