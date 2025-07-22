Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Recovered body in Hạ Long Bay identified as boat accident victim

July 22, 2025 - 15:18
Local authorities on Tuesday afternoon confirmed he was a victim of the tourist boat Vịnh Xanh 58 accident, following postmortem analysis and identification at Bãi Cháy Hospital.
Authorities bring the body found in Hạ Long Bay ashore for identification. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A male victim of last weekend’s fatal tourist boat accident was recovered from Hạ Long Bay on Tuesday, according to the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

Local authorities on Tuesday afternoon confirmed he was a victim of the tourist boat Vịnh Xanh 58 accident, following postmortem analysis and identification at Bãi Cháy Hospital. 

Search and rescue forces found him in an area between Bãi Cháy Beach and Đầu Gỗ Cave, near the waters where the vessel capsized on July 19. 

Vịnh Xanh 58 was on a sightseeing tour with 49 people on board in Hạ Long Bay when it was hit by a sudden thunderstorm and overturned in strong winds and rough seas.

Only 10 people survived the accident, while two people remain missing. Identified bodies have been handed over to their families for funeral services.

The search mission has been hindered by Typhoon Wipha, which made landfall in northern Việt Nam on Tuesday morning. — VNS

boat incident Ha Long Bay

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City takes action to mitigate impact of storm Wipha

Authorities in HCM City have taken proactive measures to cope with the effects of Tropical Storm No. 3, internationally known as Wipha, which is bringing strong winds and rain to southern coastal provinces from Lâm Đồng to Cà Mau, including HCM City.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom