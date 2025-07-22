Recovered body in Hạ Long Bay identified as boat accident victim

HÀ NỘI — A male victim of last weekend’s fatal tourist boat accident was recovered from Hạ Long Bay on Tuesday, according to the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

Local authorities on Tuesday afternoon confirmed he was a victim of the tourist boat Vịnh Xanh 58 accident, following postmortem analysis and identification at Bãi Cháy Hospital.

Search and rescue forces found him in an area between Bãi Cháy Beach and Đầu Gỗ Cave, near the waters where the vessel capsized on July 19.

Vịnh Xanh 58 was on a sightseeing tour with 49 people on board in Hạ Long Bay when it was hit by a sudden thunderstorm and overturned in strong winds and rough seas.

Only 10 people survived the accident, while two people remain missing. Identified bodies have been handed over to their families for funeral services.

The search mission has been hindered by Typhoon Wipha, which made landfall in northern Việt Nam on Tuesday morning. — VNS