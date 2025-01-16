Shark Tank Forum 2025 highlights attractive sectors

HCM CITY – Practical experiences and lessons learnt helping startups to overcome challenges, developing brands and improving competitiveness were shared at the Shark Tank Forum 2025 entitled “Sustainable Growth: Riding the investment wave in the green era”, which was organised in HCM City on Wednesday.

The annual forum, which was organised by TVHub and VTV Digital, attracted over 1,000 participants including investors, economists, and representatives from companies and startups, and aimed to bridge startups and investors as well as assist startups to improve their capacities.

During the discussions and speeches at the forum, participants gave an overview of the macroeconomic situation and prominent trends in the market, such as the green transformation, the boom of Artificial Intelligence (AI), revenue growth strategies based on the momentum of the digital economy, and changes in investor preferences post the "fundraising winter".

Sharing at the forum, speakers said that in 2025, the global economy is expected to enter a strong recovery phase with many events shaping the future economic landscape in the coming years.

Việt Nam's comprehensive strategic partnerships with major economies will offer significant opportunities alongside challenges.

Việt Nam's economy is predicted to have surpassed its most difficult post-COVID recovery phase, with manufacturing, exports, and domestic consumption gradually recovering, enabling the business community and startups to enter 2025 with a hopeful outlook.

Aside the macro outlook, speakers shared their predictions about fields that many investors want to flock into.

Shark Bùi Quang Minh, chairman of Beta Group, stated that his company focuses on the entertainment industry, so areas related to entertainment are given priority.

Additionally, Minh highly values the education and healthcare sectors because they have great potential for the future.

On the other hand, Shark Nguyễn Hoà Bình, chairman of NextTech, targets D2C (direct to customers) startups, meaning companies that produce or manufacture products and sell them directly to customers, possibly online, as this is the future trend.

Sharing at a discussion, Shark Nguyễn Phi Vân, chairwoman of Go Global Holdings, valued the potential of the F&B industry, the fashion industry, and fine arts.

Other investors shared that they want to pour money to companies having founders with strong determination. They also have a special focus on traditional companies who applied modern technology or companies that explore markets in rural areas.

To achieve success, speakers advised startups to further study foreign markets as well as to develop their skills.

The world market is huge and founders and startups should seek investment opportunities, they said.

At the forum, Shark Tank Vietnam officially announced that Season 8 of the show will open for registration from January 15, 2025.

After seven seasons and 100 episodes aired, Shark Tank Vietnam has introduced 300 startup companies on the show seeking investment from 13 sectors. Out of 199 deals proposed by the "sharks" on television, 38 startups have successfully passed the evaluation round and received investment, leading to many remarkable success stories that have expanded internationally. – VNS