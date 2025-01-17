28 products receive five-star national OCOP rating

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has officially recognised 28 products as meeting the five-star national-level One Commune One Product (OCOP) rating.

Among these, 21 products are in the food category, including several teas, Đinh tea from Hảo Đạt tea cooperative (Thái Nguyên), Ba Chẽ yellow flower tea from Đạp Thanh Forest Products Joint Stock Company (Quảng Ninh) and Thanh Ba purple bud tea from UT Tea Investment and Development Co Ltd (Phú Thọ). The list also includes Hùng Lô clean rice noodles ‘born from the village’ of Hùng Lô rice noodles cooperative.

The medicinal herbs and herbal products category includes the detox product Cao Cà Gai Leo from An Xuân Organic Herbal Co Ltd (Quảng Trị) and the health booster, Saphraton from Sâm Sâm Co Ltd (Quảng Nam).

The community-based tourism, eco-tourism and tourist attractions category features two products, including Tày Ethnic Cultural Tourism in Thái Hải Village by Thái Hải Co Ltd (Thái Nguyên) and Ecohost Hải Hậu by ECOHOST Consulting and Investment Joint Stock Company (Nam Định).

The handicrafts category includes bamboo and rattan table lamps from Đức Phong Co Ltd (Nghệ An). The remaining two products come from the beverage category.

Chief of the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development Ngô Trường Sơn said that, to date, Việt Nam has 14,642 OCOP products rated three stars or higher, an increase of 3,586 products compared to the end of 2023.

OCOP products represent the unique specialities of each region. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Thanh Nam emphasised that these products enhance the value of agricultural goods and contribute to the overall development of local production areas.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has intensified trade promotion activities to showcase OCOP products at international agricultural fairs. The ministry also plans to select several five-star national-level OCOP products to introduce into supermarket systems in the US.

Deputy Minister Nam urged enterprises and production facilities to continue improving the quality and design of OCOP products while prioritising the use of safe, environmentally-friendly materials. These efforts aim to create sustainable export opportunities and enhance the value of OCOP products across international markets. — VNS