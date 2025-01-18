Prime Minister joins Tết celebration with Vietnamese community in Poland

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse joined the Vietnamese community in Poland in the 'Homeland Spring 2025' celebration in Warsaw on the evening of January 17 (local time), marking the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival with approximately 300 attendees.

The event, part of the PM's official visit to Poland, featured leaders from both countries. Polish representatives included Marcin Kulacek, Minister of Science and Higher Education, and other key figures from Warsaw and the national government, as well as leaders of the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Association.

Held at the Warsaw Presidential Hotel, the celebration brought together Vietnamese people and their families from across Poland, representing the nearly 30,000-strong Vietnamese community in the European country, dressed in traditional attire and enjoying cultural performances, festive Vietnamese dishes, and the warmth of community connections.

Trần Anh Tuấn, a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee's Presidium and Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Poland, said that the community had maintained solidarity and national cultural identity, acting as a bridge of culture for Việt Nam and Poland, building an image of a well-integrated, united and identity-rich community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Hà Hoàng Hải highlighted the community's contributions to the growth of Việt Nam-Poland relations in 2024. He pledged that the embassy would continue to accompany and support the community in integrating with the host society and make more contributions to the homeland.

PM Chính expressed gratitude for the community’s contributions to Việt Nam and Poland. He highlighted their role as a cultural bridge between the two nations and commended their efforts in preserving Vietnamese traditions while integrating into Polish society.

He said that his visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam-Poland diplomatic relations, aiming to seek to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

Briefing the community on outcomes from his meetings with Polish leaders, he said that he asked for the Polish Government’s continued support to the Vietnamese community to further integrate into the host society and make more contributions to Poland as well as ties between the two countries.

He called for Poland to officially recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group, granting them greater rights and visibility.

The PM expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in Poland would continue promoting solidarity and mutual support, while helping foster relations between the two nations.

PM Chính extended New Year wishes for health, happiness, success and prosperity to the Vietnamese community and Polish friends.

At the event, PM Chính presented the Third-Class Labour Order to the Vietnamese Association in Poland, acknowledging its significant contributions to the overseas Vietnamese community. — VNS