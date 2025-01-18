Diplomats plant ‘friendship trees’ in Đà Nẵng

Representatives and diplomats from friendship cities in the world joined a friendship tree planting event as part of programmes during the City Partnership Forum-Đà Nẵng 2025, Meet Đà Nẵng 2025, promising ‘ever green’ ties among Đà Nẵng City and friends.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh, said trees planted today would help promote long relationships with twin cities and friends.

Participants also joined a tour to the newly debuted Đà Nẵng Museum, exploring the history and culture of Đà Nẵng City and the central region, and visited an exhibition at the APEC Park.

A friendly golf event was included in the programme at the BRG Golf Resort course.

Up-to-date, the beach hub has built friendship ties with 50 localities in 24 countries and territories, and 105 bilateral cooperation agreements have been inked in the fields of economy, science and technology, culture, education, and national defence and security.

The beach city has been given assistance from 41 programmes and projects with committed funding of more than US$4.6 million in terms of healthcare, education, environment and social issues, supporting orphans, people with disabilities and single women. VNS