Public-Private Partnership boosts sustainable agriculture in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Public-private cooperation in the effective management and use of plant protection chemicals is laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development of agriculture in Việt Nam.

This was the key message shared by Huỳnh Tấn Đạt, Director of the Department of Plant Protection, during the signing ceremony of the 2025 Cooperation Plan for the "Sustainable Plant Protection Management Framework".

The event took place on Friday, marking the second year of a five-year partnership (2023–2028) between the Department of Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and CropLife Việt Nam.

The initiative aims to drive systemic transformation in the management and sustainable use of plant protection solutions.

In 2025, both sides will expand on previous achievements while implementing new activities to enhance their impact.

Capacity-building programmes will improve plant protection chemical management, including risk assessments for environmental impact, establishing residue indices, and evaluating and managing next-generation plant protection chemicals.

Quality management and enforcement efforts will enhance the management of chemical quality, disseminate regulations via digital platforms, and detect and address counterfeit and substandard products.

International knowledge exchange will involve workshops to share global experiences in managing next-generation plant protection chemicals, such as biological pesticides and biostimulants.

Training and education will refine online training content and implement the fourth year of a responsible chemical usage initiative.

Additionally, a project for collecting used chemical packaging will be piloted in Đồng Tháp Province using the Environmental Protection Fund.

Communication campaigns will intensify activities to raise awareness about the role of plant protection chemicals and promote innovative solutions.

Speaking at the event, Đạt highlighted the effective collaboration with CropLife Việt Nam, noting its contributions to improving the productivity, quality, reputation, and value of Việt Nam’s agricultural products.

He expressed optimism that the positive results achieved so far will motivate further cooperation, helping to realise the Government’s goals for sustainable agricultural development.

Đặng Văn Bảo, chairman of CropLife Việt Nam, emphasised that collaboration and shared responsibility between the public and private sectors in building an effective ecosystem for plant protection chemical management are crucial for sustainable agricultural growth.

Such efforts, he said, ensure long-term and harmonious benefits for farmers and enterprises while meeting consumer demand for safe and high-quality agricultural products.

The "Sustainable Plant Protection Management Framework" is one of CropLife International’s flagship initiatives, prioritised for implementation in select countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Việt Nam is one of six countries worldwide selected for the programme, alongside Kenya, Morocco, Thailand, Indonesia, and Egypt.

The programme aims to empower farmers by providing access to advanced plant protection technologies and sustainable farming practices. It also seeks to strengthen partnerships across the value chain, fostering a collaborative approach to sustainable agriculture. — VNS