HCM City to install 500 right-turn signals

HCM CITY — In response to public feedback, the HCM City Department of Transport will install 500 right-turn lights throughout the city by January 19.

In recent days, major roads in HCM City have experienced severe congestion at peak times due to vehicles not turning right on red at intersections without supplementary signs allowing such turns.

Many drivers have expressed concern that, according to Decree 168, they would face fines of VNĐ10–18 million for cars and VNĐ4–6 million for motorcycles if they run a red light.

Since January 1, 2025, the management of traffic signals has been transferred to the city’s Traffic Police under the new Road Traffic Safety Law.

The implementation of Decree 168 has positively impacted daily traffic patterns, significantly reducing signal violations. However, with rising vehicle volumes and narrow roads, particularly before the Lunar New Year holiday, congestion remains a challenge.

According to Đỗ Ngọc Hải, head of the Department of Maintenance Management and Construction Operation under the Department of Transport, daily traffic congestion increased in ​​the city's central routes by 17 per cent and in ​​the city's gateways by more than 10 per cent, leading to slower traffic capacity at intersections, resulting in slow traffic clearance and prolonged congestion.

Last week, 50 right-turn signs were installed at crowded intersections in HCM City's downtown.

An additional 30 green right-turn arrows were added to traffic light posts in District 1 and District 3.

The installation of these signs was aimed at facilitating residents’ commutes and easing traffic jams.

After the right-turn signal arrows were added, traffic flow at busy intersections such as Pasteur - Điện Biên Phủ, Điện Biên Phủ - Phạm Ngọc Thạnh, and Hai Bà Trưng - Điện Biên Phủ is now smoother. VNS