VinFast launches new e-bus model in Hà Nội

January 19, 2025 - 07:42
On January 17 VinFast, a leading Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer launched a new electric bus model able to carry up to 60 passengers .

 

VinFast's green bus fleet is ready to supply to three transport companies. — Photo courtesy of VinFast

HÀ NỘI — VinFast, a leading Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer on January 17 launched a new electric bus model with the capacity to carry up to 60 passengers.

These electric buses were handed over to three transport units working in Hà Nội —Transerco, Newway and Bảo Yến—to be integrated into the city’s public transport system in 2025. This initiative is part of the capital's broader goal to achieve a 100 per cent green bus fleet by 2035.

Initially, these new buses will operate on four key routes in Hà Nội: The 05 (Mai Động - Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment), route 39 (Nghĩa Đô Park - Mai Động (Đền Lừ Parking Lot), route 47 (Long Biên - Bát Tràng and National Economics University - Kiêu Kỵ) and the number 59 (Đông Anh - Vietnam Academy of Agriculture).

In 2025, all the buses on these routes will be fully replaced by electric models. This expansion brings the total number of electric bus routes in Hà Nội to 14, in addition to the 10 already operated by Vinbus. 

VinFast is also working on developing additional electric bus models tailored to different traffic conditions, accelerating the greening of public transport as part of the Vietnamese government's sustainable development goals. — VNS

 

 

