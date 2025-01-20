OVs in US, Mexico, Algeria, South Africa join Tết celebrations

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassies in the US, Mexico, Algeria and South Africa hosted traditional Lunar New Year celebrations to strengthen community connections while promoting cultural preservation.

In Washington D.C., the Vietnamese Embassy's "Homeland Spring" programme drew the attendance of many guests, including US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân, who is on a working trip to the US.

Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng highlighted Việt Nam's impressive 7 per cent GDP growth in 2024 and the robust Việt Nam – US relations since the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership.

He took this occasion to congratulate the achievements that the Vietnamese community obtained in the past year, with many people elected to important positions in the new US administration, helping improve the position and prestige of the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host nation.

Dũng expressed his hope that the OVs will make contributions to the fatherland’s new era of the national rise, work to preserve the traditional cultural traits, promote patriotism, and become a bridge to connect Việt Nam with the international communities.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, newly-appointed Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Hải welcomed Vietnamese expatriates from across the country to celebrate the Tet holiday. The event showcased Việt Nam's economic achievements, including US$40 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024, positioning the country as a standout performer in the Asia-Pacific region. The diplomat also spotlighted the Việt Nam – Mexico relations over the past time, which have maintained sound momentum across all sectors.

In Algeria, the Vietnamese Embassy revived the traditional practice of making "bánh chưng" (sticky rice cakes) after a long hiatus. The event united about 1,600 Vietnamese descendants and roughly 1,000 guest workers, with ingredients specially imported from the homeland.

The celebration in Pretoria, South Africa, brought together Vietnamese families, staff of representative offices, and students. Ambassador Hoàng Sỹ Cường affirmed that the Party and State always create favourable conditions for the OVs to stabilise their lives and better integrate into the host nation, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese community will promote solidarity, preserve traditional culture, and contribute to the Việt Nam – South Africa ties. — VNS