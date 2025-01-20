Godmothers wearing police uniforms

HÀ NỘI — The 'Godmothers' programme, conducted by the People’s Public Security force, aims to support orphans -- especially those orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic -- with a stated mission of "No orphan is left behind".

Responding to the Prime Minister's call "Working together for the poor - no one is left behind", the Việt Nam Women's Union launched the programme with the direction of Ministry of Public Security leaders and participation of the People's Public Security force.

Many of the programme's initiatives have already been realised, including "Adopted children of police", "Godmothers", "Helping children go to school" and "Adopted children of trade unions".

Shelters

The People’s Public Security force has instructed women’s unions in the sector on the meaning and content of the "Godmothers" programme, raising awareness for officers and soldiers on contributing to society and supporting children in difficult circumstances.

Thanks to their efforts, the programme has received a positive response from the community.

Major General Ngô Hoài Thu, Deputy Director of the Department of Party and Political Affairs and also Head of the Women's Committee under the People's Public Security force, said that over the past two years, remarkable results had been reported.

According to Thu, more than 3,000 orphans nationwide have been 'adopted' by police 'fathers' and 'mothers', who give them financial and other support.

Of these children, 307 are orphans, 315 are from ethnic minority groups, 42 are children of martyrs, 14 have parents serving prison sentences, some are victims of sexual abuse and many are suffering from serious illnesses, including cerebral palsy or physical or intellectual disabilities.

The average support given ranges from VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ2 million (US$19-78) per month per child, depending on the conditions of each unit.

Godmothers also give their children school supplies, clothes, essential items and health care, as well as tutor them in their studies and provide psychological counselling for the children whenever they encounter difficulties.

Funding for the programme is largely based on contributions from members of women's unions. Thus far, unions at all levels have contributed nearly VNĐ22.7 billion ($893,800) to sponsor the children.

Through the programme, the image of police officers and soldiers has become increasingly beautiful in people’s hearts.

The initiative also provides the children with better conditions for physical and mental development, building trust and a solid foundation for them. It works to prevent crimes that may occur in the future, controlling juvenile crime.

Head of the Economic-Social Department under the Việt Nam Women's Union Trương Thị Thu Thuỷ said that since its inception, the programme had received high praise from Party and State leaders and attracted the attention of many organisations and individuals.

It had truly become a loving shelter for orphans across the country.

Many female police officers and soldiers nationwide had joined the initiative.

Although they were in different fields of work, they all had kind hearts. Some units had welcomed up to 84 children to support, helping them dream big on their upcoming journey, said Thuỷ.

Replicating results

Despite these encouraging results, the People's Public Security force acknowledged that the programme still had some limitations.

Many orphans in difficult circumstances nationwide have yet to be adopted or cared for, according to the ministry. However, the programme's budget comes mainly from force members' voluntary contributions, so they can only adopt a limited number of children.

Some units have accepted children from ethnic groups who live far from their stations, making it difficult to meet regularly, care for and support the children's thoughts and feelings.

Due to their work, some godmothers do not have the opportunity to visit regularly to encourage and guide their adopted children.

Major General Ngô Hoài Thu hopes to expand the programme to the entire People's Public Security force. Thu said that the leaders of units and localities should act as a good example, promoting good practices and replicating creative initiatives to support poor children. Leaders should also ensure that the programme is implemented effectively in all localities, Thu added.

Head of the Economic-Social Department Trương Thị Thu Thuỷ believes that the women's unions under the People's Public Security force need to spread touching stories from the programme to all police officers and soldiers, so that more orphans in difficult circumstances can be sponsored.

This would give the children better development and help their families and communities.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cần Thơ City Women's Union Lê Thị Thuý Hằng confirmed that the greatest significance of the programme was not the numbers and the amount of support, but also the love from the godmothers for the unfortunate children.

“The concern for orphans does not last just a day or two, but needs to continue over a long period to help the children develop in their family and community environment, which is extremely necessary,” she said.

All unions in the city, including the Cần Thơ Women's Union, will continue to extend their arms and connect with the children so that the "Godmothers" programme can grow.

It will help to build a modern Cần Thơ City worthy of being the driving force of the Mekong Delta region. — VNS