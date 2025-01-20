Tết gifts brought to disadvantaged students in Quảng Nam

QUẢNG NAM — A donation of 100 Tết (Lunar New Year) gift packs have been delivered to disadvantaged students in the mountainous districts of the central province in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Snake.

The gifts, worth total VNĐ50 million (over US$2,000), was contributed by initiatives from the Lifestart Foundation, an Australian non-governmental organisation, supporting students at Kpa Kolong Primary School in Phước Gia Commune of Hiệp Đức District and the other underprivileged scholarship recipients across the province.

The donation aims to provide much-needed relief to the recipients and their families to prepare for a joyful Tết festival, and express strong commitment of the organisation in supporting education and improving the quality of life for underprivileged communities.

Founder of Lifestart Foundation, Karen Leonard OAM (Order of Australia Medal) said: "At Lifestart Foundation, we believe in the transformative power of education, good health and quality of life. This Tết holiday, we are honoured to support these students and their families. Our hope is that these gifts not only alleviate immediate challenges, but also inspire the students to persevere in their education, rise above adversity and one day contribute positively to society and their communities."

Principal of Kpa Kolong Primary School, Huỳnh Văn Thắng, said: "We are immensely thankful to the Lifestart Foundation and its benefactors for their care and generosity. These gifts bring hope and encouragement to our students, motivating them to overcome challenges and pursue their education with determination."

The Tết gift distribution programme is a cornerstone of Lifestart Foundation’s annual outreach efforts in central Việt Nam.

In 2024, the foundation distributed 85 essential gift packs to students in the province’s Đông Giang and Bắc Trà My districts, valued at approximately $2,400. They also provided 63 bicycles to underprivileged students across Đông Giang, Phước Sơn, and Duy Xuyên districts.

Lifestart Foundation made a significant impact last year by contributing over VNĐ1.8 billion (more than $72,000) in medical equipment, children’s books and other essential items to Đà Nẵng's paediatrics and obstetrics hospital.

It also supplied water filtration systems and tanks to ten remote schools in Quảng Nam Province, with a total investment of more than $18,000, among other impactful initiatives.

As Lifestart Foundation continues its mission, these efforts reflect its dedication to creating sustainable change and brighter futures for the most vulnerable communities in Việt Nam.

Founded in 2000 by Australian Karen Leonard OAM and supported by dedicated volunteers, the foundation is a grassroots, not-for-profit charity that helps disadvantaged Vietnamese families become self-sufficient.

Through its Education Scholarships and Housing Improvement projects, over the years it has invested over VNĐ33 billion (over $1.3 million) in the youth of central Việt Nam. — VNS