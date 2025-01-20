Politics & Law
Tân Sơn Nhất airport expected to serve 4 million passengers during Tết

January 20, 2025 - 16:50
HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City is expected to serve 4 million passengers during the upcoming 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

Tân Sơn Nhất is the busiest air hub in this time period as large number of people, including throughout the southern city, travel home to celebrate the most important holiday of the year for Vietnamese people.

Accordingly, from January 14 (the 15th day of the last month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 12 (the 15th day of the first month of the Year of the Snake), the airport will serve 1.5 million international passengers and 2.5 million domestic travellers, with about 800 flights per day.

There will be as many as 970 flights per day on the busiest days of the year. The number of flights and passengers is predicted to rise by 6.25 per cent and 5.36 per cent, respectively, during the period.

Currently, the slot parameters for certain time frames have been adjusted to allow a maximum of 48 flights per hour during the day and 46 flights at night, effective from January 21 to February 9. This adjustment enables airlines to increase supply capacity by 18 per cent compared to the original plan, meeting the rising demand of passengers.

The airport has requested all non-aviation service providers, taxi companies, and other service units to commit to maintaining service quality. Transport companies are requested to increase their fleet capacity by 25 per cent compared to the registered number of vehicles.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has coordinated with airports and airlines to ensure smooth operations, including 24/7 services at key regional airports and optimised infrastructure and resources.

Passengers are advised to stay updated about their flights and follow safety regulations to avoid disruptions.

The CAAV will continue monitoring operations to address any issues promptly, aiming to ensure safe and efficient travel during the holiday period. — VNS

Tết (lunar new year) holiday air transport flights

Society

OVs in US, Mexico, Algeria, South Africa join Tết celebrations

In Washington D.C., the Vietnamese Embassy's "Homeland Spring" programme drew the attendance of many guests, including US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân, who is on a working trip to the US.
Society

Godmothers wearing police uniforms

Responding to the Prime Minister's call "Working together for the poor - no one is left behind", the Việt Nam Women's Union launched the programme with the direction of Ministry of Public Security leaders and participation of the People's Public Security force.
Society

More than 1,000 overseas Vietnamese attend Homeland Spring 2025

State President Lương Cường and his wife, along with representatives from central agencies and Hà Nội authorities and nearly 100 overseas Vietnamese delegates, released carp at the Presidential Palace and offered incense at the Kính Thiên Palace in Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on Sunday morning.

