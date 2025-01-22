Hà Nội strives for growth up to 11 per cent over next five years

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Party Committee is determined to achieve a growth rate of 10.5-11 per cent in the 2025-2030 period, promoting traditional development drivers while also creating new ones with breakthrough solutions.

The target was set on Tuesday at a conference of the Hà Nội Party Committee, where a number of important drivers were discussed.

Presenting the report, Head of the municipal Party Committee's Publicity and Education Commission, Nguyễn Doãn Toản, said that with key solutions, the capital city was determined to accelerate and make advances across all areas of development.

At the same time, the city will promote the disbursement of public investment capital from the beginning of this year, in the spirit of seeing public investment as a leading factor.

The city will also attract social investment, promote public-private cooperation, stimulate consumption, push up production and enhance tourism in a professional and modern direction to attract more international and domestic tourists.

Hà Nội will also expand science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, identifying them as the main driving forces for a rapidly developing modern production arena.

Another driver will be the city's comprehensive digitisation of management, which will speed up the process of a digital Government, economy, and society and create digital citizens.

It targets that by 2030, the capital industry will have modern, highly specialised processing and manufacturing products associated with stable and sustainable growth.

Hà Nội is among the country's leading groups in scientific development, technology transfer, and high-tech applications.

The city aims to focus on products named 'Made in Việt Nam', which are created, designed and manufactured here in Việt Nam.

After nearly 40 years of implementing the Party's renovation policy, Hà Nội has achieved important achievements.

The capital's economy now is a socialist-oriented market economy, continuously achieving high growth rates.

The capital's position in the international arena has been enhanced.

At the conference, the municipal Party Committee also gave opinions on five important reports, including the Report on Party building work last year, as well as directions and tasks this year.

Also included, the report on reviewing the leadership and direction work last year of the municipal Party Standing Committee, one on the financial work of the Hà Nội Party Committee last year and directions and key tasks this year, a document on personnel work for the 2020-2025 term and a file on innovating and reorganising, streamlining the political system to make it operate more effectively and efficiently. — VNS