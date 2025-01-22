Tân Sơn Nhất airport crowded as Tết travel starts

HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City today entered the peak service period for the 2025 Lunar New Year, as it handles nearly 1,000 flights on Wednesday (the 23rd day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

From early Wednesday morning, the airport was bustling with a large number of passengers checking in to depart from HCM City. Many passengers pushed trolleys laden with luggage, queuing in long lines at the check-in counters.

Despite the crowds, the counters operated efficiently, minimising waiting times for passengers.

According to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, 982 flights were scheduled on Wednesday, with 496 departures and 486 arrivals. Passenger traffic is estimated at over 141,000, the majority being departures from HCM City, totalling more than 89,000 passengers.

The southern air hub is the busiest in the country in the Tết mass movement as migrant workers in the south travelling back to their hometown in the central and northern region for family reunions.

During the Lunar New Year season, from January 14 to February 12, the airport is expected to handle 26,033 flights and over four million passengers, including 1.5 million international travellers and 2.5 million domestic passengers.

On average, the airport handles 800 flights per day, with peak days exceeding 970 flights.

To accommodate the increased demand, the airport has adjusted its slot parametres for certain time frames up to 48 flights per hour during the day and 46 flights per hour at night, effective from January 21 to February 9.

This adjustment allows airlines to increase capacity by 18 per cent, compared to previous plans.

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport has required all non-aviation service providers, taxi companies, ride-hailing services and other service providers to commit to maintaining quality standards.

On Tuesday, the HCM City’s Urban Transport Management Centre sent a proposal to the Southern Airport Authority and other relevant agencies regarding plans to transport passengers during the peak period of Lunar New Year at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport.

The plan aims to address the issue of passengers arriving in HCM City via Tân Sơn Nhất Airport, but unable to secure taxis or ride-hailing services. The centre proposed deploying two 30-seat buses to stand by at the buffer zone near the international arrivals terminal or another suitable location.

These buses will operate as shuttle services, free of charge for passengers. The service will run from January 23 to January 27 and from February 1 to February 5.

Upon receiving requests to relieve passenger congestion from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the buses will follow a route from the international terminal to the domestic terminal, then to a parking lot on Hồng Hà Street and back to the international terminal.

This setup allows passengers to find transportation more easily, rather than causing congestion waiting for long periods inside the airport. — VNS