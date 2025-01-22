New Year's lunch for 2,000 cancer patients and families at National Cancer Hospital

HÀ NỘI — On Tuesday, the Tân Triều campus of the K National Cancer Hospital held a Tết (Lunar New Year) lunch in its hospital cafeteria for about 2,000 cancer patients and their families.

The meals were supplied by the hospital in coordination with the Bright Tomorrow Cancer Patient Support Fund and other partners.

K Hospital director Professor Lê Văn Quảng said that the New Year meal was a sacred moment of family reunion as the new year approaches.

For patients living far from home, their greatest wish is to reunite with their loved ones.

The New Year meal showed the warmth and affection of doctors and benefactors for cancer patients, and their best wishes that the patients remain steadfast and confident in fighting disease, to recover quickly and return to their families every Tết holiday.

As for the patients who were not healthy enough to attend the New Year meal, hospital representatives visited each sick bed to offer encouragement, giving out a total of 800 extra meals.