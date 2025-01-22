HCM City metro struggles on first day selling tickets

HCM CITY – The HCM City's Bến Thành-Suối Tiên metro ticketing system encountered technical problems on its first day charging fares.

The city's metro line began charging fares on Tuesday (January 21), following a month of free service.

The number of passengers using the Bến Thành - Suối Tiên metro line decreased significantly, and there was an error in the ticket sales system that did not accept money transfers, so tickets had to be purchased with cash.

Currently, the Urban Railway Company No.1 is working with Momo and Napas to integrate directly into the ticketing system so that people can soon use digital payment for tickets.

It is expected that by January 24 at the latest, people will not have to queue to buy tickets but can use Momo's QR or Napas bank cards to buy tickets directly from ticket machines.

Staff at Bến Thành metro station has been increased, and are guiding customers to buy tickets via the HCM City Metro app for faster and more convenient use.

Ticket prices range from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ20,000 (US$0.24-0.79) per trip, with multiple payment options available, including bank cards and a dedicated metro app.

Passengers can choose from single-journey tickets or unlimited-ride passes valid for one day, three days, or one month. The monthly pass costs VND300,000, while students enjoy a 50 per cent discount. One-day and three-day passes are priced at VNĐ40,000 and VNĐ90,000, respectively.

Certain groups, including war heroes, people with disabilities, seniors, and children under six, qualify for free travel. These passengers can access free rides using special cards or their ID cards, depending on eligibility. -- VNS