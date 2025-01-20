State President extends Tết greetings to Special Operation Arms

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the Special Operation Arms on January 20, wishing them good health, happiness and success in the new year.

Addressing the working session at the arms' headquarters, Cường credited the country’s socio-economic achievements in 2024 to the dedication of all military officers and soldiers in general, and the Party Committee, High Command and staff of the Special Operation Arms in particular.

Praising their accomplishments last year, he asked the Party Committee, High Command, officials and soldiers of the force to continue seriously and effectively following the directives of the Party, State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence regarding military and defence affairs. A key focus should be on the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy in the new context.

The Special Operation Arms was urged to build a clean and strong Party organisation closely tied to its comprehensive development, and build a specially elite force in terms of politics. Collaboration with border and coast guards, as well as the public security force and other relevant agencies, was highlighted as crucial for maintaining readiness for combat and countering peaceful evolution, terrorism and subversion. Effective handling of complex situations was also stressed to ensure political security, social safety and order, while firmly safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Attention should also be paid to the preparation for and successful hosting of the Party congresses at all levels within the force, including the Congress of its Party Organisation for the 2025-30 tenure in the lead-up to the 12th Party Congress of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the 14th National Party Congress, he said.

The State leader also stressed the need for the effective organisation of activities celebrating major holidays and political events of the nation and the army, along with continued coordination with local authorities to ỉmprove the effectiveness of mass mobilisation and welfare for the staff.

Political Commissar of the Special Operation Arms Maj. Gen. Nguyễn Quốc Duẩn vowed that the force will follow the President’s directives and join the entire Party, people and army in ensuring that the nation firmly steps into a new era of development and prosperity.

On the occasion, President Cường presented gifts to officials and soldiers, offered incense to fallen heroes and martyrs, and planted a tree in the Special Operation Arms’ grounds. — VNA/VNS