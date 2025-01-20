State President calls for joint effort to bring nation to new era

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam is preparing a firm foundation to confidently enter a new era, State President Lương Cường has called on Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad, to join hands in this great journey.

Addressing an art programme as part of the Homeland Spring 2025, which gathered 1,500 overseas Vietnamese from 42 countries and territories who return home to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, the leader said that Tết is not only a time for family reunion but also an occasion to honour and affirm the enduring traditional values of the Vietnamese people, reminding everyone, even those far from home, that they remain an inseparable part of the country.

This is the sacred bond that connects overseas Vietnamese to the beloved homeland, he emphasised, extending his New Year greetings to participants.

Highlighting the important achievements of the nation over the past year, President Cường said that despite numerous challenges, with the collective efforts of the Party and the people, Việt Nam has gained many significant successes.

The country has enjoyed political and social stability, while ensuring national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The economy continues to be a bright spot in the region, with GDP growth of over 7 per cent.

Foreign relations also saw great progress, further enhancing the country's standing on the global stage, he noted.

The leader affirmed that the Party and State always care for the Vietnamese community abroad and are proud of their resilience and development, clinching their position in host societies. He also hailed the spirit of mutual support among the community and their contributions to the homeland.

Noting that 2025 will see many significant anniversaries for the Party and the nation – including the 80th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and the 50th anniversary of national reunification – President Cường said that this is a chance for Việt Nam to look back on its achievements.

He said that few nations in the world bear as many scars from war as Vietnam, yet, few have histories written through successive victories as Việt Nam does. From a country absent from the global map, Việt Nam has emerged as an independent, developing nation that is deeply integrating into both the global political arena and the world economy, he stated.

Recognising the contributions by the Vietnamese community abroad to the great achievements of the country, the President described the strength of national solidarity as the foundation, the source of the success, and the glory of Vietnamese people, whether at home or abroad, calling on them to work together to maintain and reinforce the great national unity bloc.

The State President underlined that the Party and State always pay great attention to and care deeply for the overseas Vietnamese community, an inseparable part of and a vital resource for the nation. He assured that policies related to the group will continue to be implemented comprehensively, reflecting the Party and State's commitment to meeting their legitimate needs and aspirations, motivating them to build better lives, preserve the Vietnamese language and culture, and nurture their patriotism.

He highlighted the Party and State’s high evaluation of contributions by the overseas Vietnamese community to the ongoing process of national development, calling on them to join hands with their fellows at home to carry out the great missions of the nation.

Themed "Việt Nam - Rising in the New Era", this year’s Homeland Spring programme is taking place from January 18-21, highlighting the aspiration of Vietnamese people to thrive in this new era. It provides an opportunity to honour the significant contributions of overseas Vietnamese and encourage them to continue supporting their homeland’s development in the new era.

The art programme featured special performance on Việt Nam’s history with glorious events and the journey to return home of Vietnamese people abroad, as well as their national pride and confidence in the nation’s bright future. — VNS