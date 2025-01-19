PM Chính meets with outstanding Vietnamese business leaders in Czech and Europe

PRAHA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his pride and congratulations for the achievements and growth of Vietnamese business leaders in the Czech Republic and the rest of Europe at a meeting in Prague on Sunday morning (local time).

As part of his working trip to the Czech Republic, the PM met with Vietnamese businesses and organisations including Sportisimo, Frostfood, Anam Group, East Sea Travel, Thăng Long Holdings, the Hungary-Việt Nam Economic Development Centre, Tamda Foods, Asia Dragon Cheb, FPT Czech and Slovakia.

At the meeting, the entrepreneurs said that they were proud of Việt Nam's remarkable development as it increasingly upholds its role and position in the international arena. Vietnamese enterprises in Europe had surpassed themselves, expanding to new fields such as construction materials, high-tech agriculture, processing, tourism, real estate, culture, sports and information technology.

They expressed hope that Việt Nam would invest in supporting businesses so that the nation's goods and services would gain more added value, with strong brands to meet demanding markets.

Việt Nam should focus on promoting the country’s image, its people, and the potential and opportunities for investment cooperation in the international arena.

They also said that Việt Nam needed to encourage development based on science and technology and innovation, as well as reform administrative procedures so that businesses could work more conveniently in the country.

The nation should also find more effective ways to connect domestic firms with Vietnamese businesses abroad for mutual development, and come up with more effective solutions in calling for resources from Vietnamese people abroad to help the country grow.

PM Chính praised the enterprise leaders in connecting domestic and foreign businesses and entrepreneurs in the European region, as well as supporting those in trade.

He confirmed that Việt Nam's Party and State would continue to create the best conditions for companies to develop, adding that he hoped Vietnamese enterprises in the Czech Republic and Europe would continue to invest and work well under local laws, acting as a bridge for domestic people and firms to enhance the European economy too.

At the same time, the PM said he wanted business leaders to return to Việt Nam and invest in production, connecting the strength and strategy of Việt Nam with their host country.

The PM instructed the entrepreneurs to share their experiences, transfer science and technology, and give advice to the Party and State on perfecting institutions and building a national development strategy as well as connecting domestic and foreign production and supply chains.

Acknowledging the enthusiastic opinions that reflect the reality of Vietnamese enterprises in the Czech Republic and Europe, the PM said that Việt Nam was promoting national growth based on science, technology and innovation.

The country was pushing three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources, prioritising high-tech industries, building strong brands, promoting tourism and developing cultural industries.

Considering the gap between policies and guidelines and their actual implementation, the PM assigned relevant ministries and sectors to listen to business leaders’ opinions and handle them according to their authority.

He said that in the future, Vietnamese businesses in the Czech Republic and Europe, as well as around the world, would be united and would contribute directly and indirectly to Việt Nam's socio-economic development goals.

Along with the country, the overseas businesses would enter a new era, striving to expand into a rich, civilised and powerful country, with increasingly happy and prosperous people.

Việt Nam aims to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030, and a developed and high-income country by 2045. — VNS