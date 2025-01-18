PM's participation at WEF Davos shows Việt Nam's commitment to int'l cooperation: Ambassador

GENEVA - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in 2025 for the second consecutive year shows Việt Nam's recognition of the forum as a global partner, and the country's commitment to promoting international cooperation, said Ambassador Phan Mai Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, and other international organisation in Geneva.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency ahead of the PM's Davos trip, the ambassador outlined major strategic goals for Việt Nam’s participation, including deepening ties with key partners, fostering collaboration between Government and private sectors, particularly in green energy, technology, and sustainable development.

WEF Davos provides a chance for Việt Nam to introduce its business-friendly environment, promote investment opportunities and growth potential, and position itself as an appealing destination for international trade and tourism.

It serves as a platform for Việt Nam to gain insights into global best practices in economic and sustainable development, helping the country brace for challenges such as climate change, energy transition, food security, and economic instability.

It also provides opportunities for Việt Nam to actively participate in global efforts on sustainable development, energy transition, and digital economy advancement. The country will also reaffirm its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the diplomat.

Việt Nam can share its development vision, contributing perspectives and experiences in areas such as sustainable agriculture, poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, and human development.

Moreover, Việt Nam’s participation in the forum enhances its national standing and international reputation, demonstrating a strong commitment to contributing to global initiatives and solutions. It reaffirms Việt Nam as a reliable, proactive, and responsible partner within the international community.

Attending WEF Davos highlights Việt Nam's foreign policies and international integration. As part of its commitment to proactive international integration, Việt Nam seeks to promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Dũng affirmed that Việt Nam's international integration policy stemmed from the country's external policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification of international relations, being a friend and trustworthy partner as well as an active and responsible member of the international community.

He noted that Việt Nam had so far shown a comprehensive integration into various aspects of international life, spanning security, politics, culture, economy, and society. The country had participated robustly in international and regional cooperation frameworks, holding membership in over 70 international organisations, including global multilateral institutions. Additionally, Việt Nam had undertaken significant international responsibilities, playing an active role in numerous key multilateral organisations and forums addressing global issues.

International integration has provided Việt Nam with access to valuable resources, knowledge, and technology, supporting its efforts to rebuild and develop comprehensively after decades of war. From being a poor, underdeveloped, and isolated nation under embargo, Việt Nam has transformed into a developing country with middle-income status. It is now among the world’s 40 largest economies and ranks in the top 20 for trade and foreign investment attraction.

The quality of life of Vietnamese people has seen significant improvements, with the poverty rate dropping sharply. The nation has also achieved many Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule.

Dũng underlined that the country’s ongoing engagement with forums like WEF Davos demonstrated its commitment to addressing global challenges, promoting sustainable growth, and fostering international collaboration.

Today, Việt Nam had moved beyond simply learning from the international community. It now actively shared its experiences in sustainable development, poverty eradication, and climate change adaptation. This demonstrated Việt Nam's proactive role and responsibility within the global community, the ambassador underscored.

The country’s socio-economic achievements and international integration over nearly half a century represented a compelling success story. Participation in and collaboration at major global forums had further enabled Việt Nam to showcase itself as a stable, dynamic nation, ready to cooperate with the world, while contributing to enhancing Việt Nam’s image and prestige on the international stage, he said.

The ambassador said with the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, this year's WEF Davos aimed to bridge divides caused by economic fragmentation, political polarisation, and cultural divisions. It also sought to leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology to drive sustainable growth. Key priorities would include reshaping global growth, adapting industries for the AI era, investing in human capital, protecting the planet, and rebuilding trust. VNS