Việt Nam-China 75-year ties celebrated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI - Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng attended a banquet hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam on January 17 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2025).

Addressing the event, Thắng reflected on the history of Việt Nam-China relations, acknowledging periods of ups and downs but emphasising that solidarity, friendship, and cooperation remained the primary trajectory. He affirmed that developing ties with China was a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

Stable and sustainable ties between the two nations, he noted, aligned with the interests of their people and contributed to regional and global development and prosperity.

Thắng highlighted the achievements of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China in 2024. He attributed the outcomes to the strategic orientation and close coordination between the two countries' Party and State leaders.

He noted progress in political trust, security and defence collaboration, robust economic, trade, and investment partnerships, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

The Politburo member expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the two countries’ leaders, along with efforts of ministries, sectors, localities and people, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance would thrive in a deep, stable and sustainable manner for the happiness of both countries' people as well as for peace and progress of humankind.

Thắng extended wishes for the Lunar New Year of the Snake to the peoples of Việt Nam and China.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei praised the historic achievements of the Việt Nam-China relationship over the past 75 years. He highlighted the enduring friendship of being both comrades and brothers initiated by Chairman Mao Zedong and President Hồ Chí Minh as the firm political foundation for the two countries’ strong ties.

He affirmed that the Party and Government of China attached great importance to developing relations with the Party and State of Việt Nam, and were ready to work with Việt Nam to build on past achievements, deepen practical cooperation, and strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries as well as the VViệt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, making bilateral relationship a model for peaceful, friendly, and mutually beneficial neighbourly relations, advancing the well-being of both nations and contributing to regional and global stability, cooperation and development. VNA/VNS