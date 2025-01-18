Realisation of Việt Nam-China common perceptions on right track: Official

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have effectively implemented the common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two countries, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ told the media on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2025).

Vũ said that during the China visit by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who also acted as the State President of Việt Nam then, in August, 2024, leaders of the two Parties and States outlined six major orientations comprising stronger political trust, more substantial cooperation in defence-security, deeper and more practical cooperation, more solid social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better management and settlement of differences.

These important orientations have been seriously implemented by authorities at all levels, as well as sectors and localities of both countries, yielding highly specific and remarkable results. Strategic exchanges and high-level contacts have been significantly enhanced through diverse formats and an unprecedented frequency.

Since the beginning of 2024, the two nations' key leaders have held over 20 meetings during bilateral visits and on the sidelines of multilateral events. Mechanisms for bilateral exchange and cooperation have become increasingly comprehensive and diverse, reflecting a high level of mutual trust, he stated.

At the same time, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation have seen positive growth. In the first 11 months of 2024, bilateral trade reached US$185.6 billion, an 18.9 per cent increase. Notably, Việt Nam's key agricultural exports saw substantial gains, with durian exports to China exceeding US$3.5 billion, a 50 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Chinese tourist arrivals to Việt Nam surpassed 3.3 million, a remarkable 222 per cent increase.

He said that in 2025, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both sides will continue to comprehensively implement high-level common perceptions and enhance the effectiveness of exchanges and cooperation across various fields. These efforts will focus on strengthening three key pillars - political, material, and social foundations.

Regarding political foundation, the official underlined the need for boosting high-level and multi-tier exchanges, maximising the effectiveness of Party, Government, parliamentary, front, and local cooperation mechanisms, especially among key agencies such as foreign affairs, defence, and public security.

On the material foundation, he said that the two sides will strive for breakthroughs in economic and trade collaboration, prioritising major projects such as three railway connections, while expanding into potential areas where China excels and Việt Nam requires support, including technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and clean energy.

For social foundation, he pointed to the need for deepening people-to-people exchange, particularly among the youngsters, along with organising activities to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange, while effectively managing and properly settling maritime issues in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to regional peace, cooperation, and development.

Highlighting the implementation of the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange, Deputy FM Vũ said that friendship, trust, and mutual understanding among nations’ people form a vital foundation for sustainable political relations and economic cooperation.

Recognising the importance of people-to-people diplomacy, leaders of Việt Nam and China have identified “stronger social foundations” as one of the six pillars of the “six major orientations,” he said.

To realise this shared vision, the top leaders of the two countries initiated the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange in 2025 during their recent telephone talks, aiming to commemorate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Specific activities to be conducted during the year including promoting high-level delegation exchanges between leaders of the two Parties and nations, enhancing collaboration between central Party agencies, ministries, National Assembly bodies, and mass organisations, as well as the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, through diverse, practical people-to-people diplomacy activities. These include cultural, artistic, and sports exchanges, as well as exhibitions, competitions on cultural and linguistic understanding, and engagement with former Chinese experts and advisors who supported Vietnam in the past.

The two sides will focus on organising cultural and friendship events in border provinces to strengthen ties between local communities, and fostering tourism cooperation by facilitating travel, enabling citizens to experience the culture and friendship between the two countries more directly, he stated.

He expressed his confidence that the diverse and meaningful activities in 2025 will strengthen understanding between the two peoples, particularly the younger generation, and solidify the social foundation for the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS