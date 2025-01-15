PM’s European tour to deepen Việt Nam’s relations with key partners: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic, attendance in the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos and bilateral meetings in Switzerland from January 16 to 23, will deepen Việt Nam's ties with key partners.

The visit will further enhance its stature and responsible contributions and demonstrate its aspirations for national development while leveraging global resources for the country’s development goals, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng.

During an interview ahead of the trip, Deputy Minister Hằng highlighted its significance, emphasising that it reaffirms Việt Nam’s commitment to an independent, self-reliant foreign policy, multilateralism and diversification, alongside proactive and comprehensive international integration.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation

The trip presents a critical opportunity to advance cooperation with the three countries as well as central and eastern Europe and the European Union (EU). It will reinforce Việt Nam's role as a bridge linking Poland and the Czech Republic with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and promote joint efforts to address regional and global challenges, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in each region and worldwide.

Notably, the visits coincide with the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam’s diplomatic ties with Poland and the Czech Republic (February 1950 - 2025). As traditional friends, these two countries have consistently supported Việt Nam throughout its struggles for national independence and reunification along with its current development.

During the visits, PM Chính and the two countries' leaders will review the fruitful 75 years of collaboration, chart strategic orientations and invigorate Việt Nam's traditional friendship and multifaceted partnerships with these countries, Hằng said.

Key discussions will focus on measures for strengthening political trust, enhancing strategic cooperation, renewing traditional fields of collaboration such as trade, investment, labour, education - training, culture, and tourism and creating momentum for critical and potential areas such as national defence, security, innovation, information technology, digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy and transport connectivity.

In Switzerland, an important member of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), she said PM Chính's activities will seek to intensify political trust and bilateral relations to tap into the countries' strengths and generate tangible benefits for both, especially in finance, the establishment of an international financial centre in Việt Nam, technology, and innovation.

Multilateral engagement at WEF Davos

The Deputy Foreign Minister said PM Chính's participation in the 55th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age', is highly anticipated by WEF leaders and the global business community. The forum provides a valuable platform for Việt Nam to engage directly with the international community and major corporations to look into the country's development priorities and opportunities amid profound global changes.

He will convey messages about Việt Nam’s determination, aspirations and vision to achieve strategic goals for the next two decades. In-depth sharing from over 3,000 global leaders, international organisations and top corporations at the meeting are expected to help Việt Nam grasp evolving development trends to build mechanisms, policies and measures to seize opportunities and minimise adverse impacts of emerging trends.

PM Chính will also chair many discussions on practical topics aligned with Việt Nam’s development priorities, particularly in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 on making breakthroughs in science - technology development, innovation and digital transformation.

The trip is expected to unlock numerous collaboration chances in key fields like artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, high technology, smart manufacturing, the development of an international financial centre in Hồ Chí Minh City and the application of advanced technologies to the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, according to Hằng.

Fostering long-standing partnerships

Talking about Việt Nam's traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Poland and the Czech Republic, the official noted that they were among the first ten countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam after the country gained independence. Meanwhile, Việt Nam and Switzerland boast multifaceted collaborations which have lasted for over 50 years, while Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to set up diplomatic ties in Việt Nam, in 1971.

Over the past decades, these nations have provided steadfast support and significant contributions to Việt Nam’s fight for national independence and reunification, along with its current development and international integration efforts.

The political trust between Poland and the Czech Republic has been increasingly reinforced through all-level mutual visits. They have actively supported Việt Nam to develop comprehensive partnership with the EU, particularly during the negotiation, signing, and ratification of the EU - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The Czech Republic was one of the first members to ratify the EU - Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

In addition, these two countries are leading trade partners of Việt Nam in central and eastern Europe, Hằng added, highlighting dynamic collaboration in defence - security, education - training, science - technology, culture, sports and labour. People-to-people exchanges have also been maintained and promoted.

Switzerland, a major trading partner and the sixth-largest European investor in Việt Nam, and Việt Nam have maintained regular high-level mutual visits and meetings, as well as close coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations. They have worked together to step up talks on an FTA between Việt Nam and the EFTA. The two sides also hold considerable potential for fostering ties in education - training, science - technology, innovation, sustainable development, culture, and tourism.

The Vietnamese community in Switzerland, with around 10,000 people, also forms a friendship bridge between the two countries.

Building on these solid foundations, PM Chính’s trip is expected to help elevate Việt Nam’s relationships with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, which are all important partners in Europe, Hằng remarked. VNS