PM Phạm Minh Chính concludes successful State visit to India

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hà Nội in the early morning of Friday, concluding a successful State visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, the first by Chính as Prime Minister and also the first by a Vietnamese PM to India in 10 years, PM Chính engaged in over 20 activities in various fields. He has held talks and meetings with PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President and Chairman of the Indian Upper House (Rajya Sabha) Jagdeep Dhankhar and speaker of the Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla.

The Vietnamese PM also met with leaders of some Indian political parties, attended the Việt Nam-India business forum, delivered a policy speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in India and met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in the South Asian country.

PM Chính and Indian leaders reviewed bilateral ties and set orientations for the two countries to further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides adopted a joint statement on strengthening the Việt Nam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aiming for higher political-strategic trust, deeper defence-security cooperation, more substantial and effective economic-trade-investment collaboration, broader cooperation in science-technology and closer cultural-tourism and people-to-people exchange. They also proposed priorities to materialise the goals.

The two sides approved a plan of action to implement their comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024-2028 and exchanged diplomatic notes on Việt Nam’s joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The two PMs launched a military software park in Nha Trang City in Việt Nam’s south central province of Khánh Hòa.

Ministries, sectors and agencies of the two countries signed and exchanged 9 cooperative documents in healthcare, justice, diplomacy, human resources training, agricultural science, broadcasting, tourism, culture and agriculture. Businesses of the two sides also inked 10 deals in infrastructure, logistics, aviation, tourism, culture and pharmaceuticals.

The state visit to India of PM Chính has contributed to turning a page in the Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership with broader and more substantial cooperation, in the interest of each country and their people, and for the sake of peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world. — VNS