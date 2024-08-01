Prime Minister meets Indian Vice President

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday had a meeting with Vice President and Chairman of the Indian Upper House (Rajya Sabha) Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of his state visit to India.

The Vietnamese government leader thanked Dhankhar for sending a message of condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, saying this reflects the sincere friendship between the two countries.

PM Chính suggested the the Indian Upper House to continue supporting cooperation with Việt Nam in all areas, especially traditional, key fields such as defence-security and economy-trade, while expanding it to new and potential areas like science and technology, information and communications, renewable energy, green economy, digital economy, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Dhankhar stressed Việt Nam is a traditional friend and an important comprehensive strategic partner of India, adding that the two peoples have a long-standing and close relationship rooted in their spirit and civilisation connections.

He lauded positive results of the talks between PM Chính and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying those contribute to strengthening and deepening the Việt Nam – India relations.

The two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies, and share experiences between their specialised committees and deputies.

PM Chính took the occasion to conveyed greetings and an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Dhankhar to visit Việt Nam in the coming time. VNS