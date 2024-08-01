Society
Home Politics & Laws

President Tô Lâm holds talks with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

August 01, 2024 - 21:41
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu affirmed the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Việt Nam.

 

President Tô Lâm (right) meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI President Tô Lâm wished that China’s Hong Kong will continue to facilitate entry visas for Vietnamese citizens to work, travel and study.

He made the request during his meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday.

Lâm said that on a consistent basis, the development of cooperative and friendly relations with China is considered a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations.

Việt Nam always respects and supports the policy of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong’s Basic Law and related regulations as well as its own prosperity, development and people’s happiness.

President Lâm pinned high hope that the two sides will increase high-level and all-level exchanges as well as strengthen cooperation in economics, trade and investment.

He proposed the bolstering of cooperation at multilateral mechanisms and forums of which Việt Nam and Hong Kong are members.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in economy, trade, investment, culture, education and tourism.

He wished the two sides encourage individual businesses and business associations to connect and further promote cooperation in trade, investment, finance, banking, tourism, aviation and emerging fields such as science and technology, digital economy, digital transformation and clean energy. VNS

 

Remembering a visionary leader

A dedicated communist soldier, an exceptional leader and a person of great courage, compassion and intellect. Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary, died on July 19. He was 80 years old. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was deeply respected by political leaders around the world and loved by all in Việt Nam. In this special Việt Nam News production, look back at his life and career, and hear from people young and old who he inspired to lead better lives.
Top legislator hosts member of Japan’s House of Representatives

To further enhance the bilateral relations, the Vietnamese top legislator suggested continuing to intensify the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations, increase exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female parliamentarians, and strengthen the sharing of legislative experiences between the two countries.

