President Tô Lâm holds talks with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

HÀ NỘI President Tô Lâm wished that China’s Hong Kong will continue to facilitate entry visas for Vietnamese citizens to work, travel and study.

He made the request during his meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday.

Lâm said that on a consistent basis, the development of cooperative and friendly relations with China is considered a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations.

Việt Nam always respects and supports the policy of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong’s Basic Law and related regulations as well as its own prosperity, development and people’s happiness.

President Lâm pinned high hope that the two sides will increase high-level and all-level exchanges as well as strengthen cooperation in economics, trade and investment.

He proposed the bolstering of cooperation at multilateral mechanisms and forums of which Việt Nam and Hong Kong are members.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in economy, trade, investment, culture, education and tourism.

He wished the two sides encourage individual businesses and business associations to connect and further promote cooperation in trade, investment, finance, banking, tourism, aviation and emerging fields such as science and technology, digital economy, digital transformation and clean energy. VNS