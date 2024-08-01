Society
Politics & Laws

Vietnamese, Timor-Leste Presidents tour Hồ Chí Minh Museum

August 01, 2024 - 20:32
President Ramos-Horta expressed his profound admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh's illustrious career and Việt Nam's revolutionary struggle for national independence.

 

The two presidents visit Hà Nội-based Hồ Chí Minh Museum on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – President Tô Lâm and visiting President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta on Thursday toured the Hà Nội-based Hồ Chí Minh Museum, a repository of documents, artifacts, and original films about the life and revolutionary career of the late Vietnamese leader.

The two leaders were guided through exhibits tracing President Hồ Chí Minh's life from his early years to his revolutionary activities and eventual passing. Key milestones, such as his journey to seek a path for Việt Nam's independence and the nation’s ongoing efforts to fulfill his testament, were highlighted during the tour.

President Ramos-Horta expressed his profound admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh's illustrious career and Việt Nam's revolutionary struggle for national independence.

The Hồ Chí Minh Museum, inaugurated on May 19, 1990, coinciding with the 100th birth anniversary of the President, was a decision made by the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam following his death. The 18,000 sq.m museum now stands as a vital educational resource, fostering patriotism and inspiring future generations to carry on Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary spirit.

Over the past 34 years, tens of millions of visitors, both at home and abroad, have visited the museum to learn more about Hồ Chí Minh's life and ideals. VNS

