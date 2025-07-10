30 years on, Việt Nam and US 'essential partners' with shared prosperity, security: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam and the US mark the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties (July 12, 1995 - 2025), US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper describes the journey as “nothing short of remarkable.”

From former adversaries to strong partners enjoying thriving relations, the two countries have not only bridged historical divides, but also built a relationship that touches nearly every major sector, from trade and defence to education and innovation.

In a roundtable with local press marking this milestone, the US diplomat noted: “We’ve been together for 30 years thanks to our commitment to reconciliation and our mutual respect. And we’ll be together for the next 30. Our prosperity and security are shared. We are essential partners.”

"It's clear that your leadership is very committed to ensuring Việt Nam succeeds and becomes a high tech, high powered economy, a high income economy. And this is a journey that the United States wants to accompany Việt Nam on," the ambassador told Việt Nam News.

“We started off with very modest levels of trade and investment," he said. In 1995, cooperation between the two countries was tentative and limited, but today, Việt Nam is the US’ eighth-largest trading partner.

Knapper stressed that the "historic and unprecedented" double upgrade of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, which moved straight from a Comprehensive Partnership and bypassed the Strategic Partnership stage, "wasn’t just symbolic," as it reflected "the depth of trust and the breadth of cooperation we’ve built over decades."

Central to this evolving partnership has been the US’ consistent support for "a strong, independent, resilient Việt Nam," Knapper said. The foundation of the relationship rests on mutual respect – for each other’s sovereignty, independence and political systems.

In recent years, defence cooperation has grown more robust, marking a significant shift in the nature of bilateral ties. The ambassador cited the December 2024 Việt Nam International Defence Expo, where the US displayed equipment, including the C-130J transport aircraft. The event also featured a visit by a four-star American admiral and underscored a new phase of trust between the two former enemies.

Other examples include the delivery of a third US Coast Guard cutter to Việt Nam and expanded collaboration in areas such as counter-narcotics, human trafficking, wildlife trafficking and transnational crime.

"These are real, tangible steps," Knapper noted. "We are no longer just talking, we are working shoulder-to-shoulder."

Education has emerged as one of the most dynamic areas of cooperation. Việt Nam is currently the sixth largest source of foreign students in the US, with over 30,000 students studying in American institutions.

Yet the true scale of educational exchange goes even further. "When you count students involved in online programmes, homestays and cultural exchanges, the number jumps to nearly 300,000 Vietnamese engaging with the American education system each year," the ambassador said.

He also pointed to the Fulbright Programme and the return of Vietnamese scholars as examples of how education continues to strengthen long-term development and people-to-people connections.

War legacies

No conversation about Việt Nam–US relations would be complete without acknowledging the scars of war and the painstaking efforts that both sides have undertaken to heal them.

Knapper praised Việt Nam’s early and sincere cooperation in locating American service members missing in action. In return, the US has supported efforts to identify and bring closure to the families of Vietnamese missing in action, using archival research and cutting-edge DNA technologies.

From clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in central Việt Nam to cleaning dioxin hotspots at airports in Đà Nẵng and Biên Hòa, the two governments have worked closely together, often hand-in-hand with local authorities and communities.

Yet the ambassador was quick to emphasise that reconciliation efforts have not been limited to governments. “We could not have accomplished this without the work of US veterans, NGOs and ordinary citizens,” he told Việt Nam News.

As for the current state of war legacies projects in Việt Nam and their funding after the USAID freeze earlier this year, Knapper said that every new administration would review foreign assistance programmes, but after the pause, most projects in Việt Nam have restarted.

This includes a programme addressing UXO under the US State Department, the efforts to find and identify American MIAs under the US Department of Defense and efforts to find and identify Vietnamese MIAs shared between the two departments. The dioxin clean-up programme, along with disability assistance, has now been moved over to the State Department.

"There are budget cycles, and we need to take a look going forward at how these programmes will go forward. But we've heard from our members of Congress and others, very strong support for the continuation of these programmes, and so I would expect, I'm hoping, that they'll continue to do the great work that they're doing now," Knapper said.

Business and investment: opportunities ahead

As Việt Nam moves toward its ambition of becoming a high-income, high-tech, green and digital economy by 2045, the US sees itself as a vital partner in this transition.

Though Ambassador Knapper modestly disclaimed any role as a business adviser – “This is why I’m a diplomat, not a businessperson” – he was unequivocal in his optimism about Việt Nam’s economic future.

“Việt Nam is an incredibly attractive destination for investment,” he said. “From aviation to biotechnology, semiconductors to quantum computing. American companies see Việt Nam not just as a market, but as a collaborator and a source of innovation.”

With a young, tech-savvy population of 100 million and increasingly open regulatory frameworks, the fundamentals, he said, are “very sound.”

Knapper acknowledged that challenges remain – as they do in any mature economic relationship – but stressed that the two sides address them “respectfully and frankly, as friends and partners.”

Touching on the new tariff policy from US President Donald Trump's administration, the ambassador stated that the goal is to gain a more balanced and healthier trade relationship, which the administration believes will benefit both countries and contribute to the prosperity of both peoples.

He lauded the Vietnamese leadership for "being the first movers" right after the announcement of the 'Liberation Day' tariffs on April 2, with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm being the first world leader to hold a phone conversation with President Trump two days later. Just last week, the two leaders again held phone talks on an agreement for a bilateral trade deal.

“We’re already halfway through what has been an incredibly successful year,” he said. “And I think the next six months hold even more promise – especially in energy and aviation deals.”

The US official also expressed the hope that with the Vietnamese Government restructuring and cutting the number of cities and provinces down to 34, the decision-making process would be quicker for American businesses in Việt Nam. — VNS