PM’s working trip to Brazil hoped to strengthen cooperation among developing countries

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming trip to Brazil by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the expanded BRICS summit and engage in bilateral activities from July 4-8 holds significant importance as it takes place amid a complex and unpredictable global context, said Pedro da Oliveira, General Secretary of the Brazil–Việt Nam Friendship Association.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in South America, Oliveira emphasised that the trip not only deepens the bilateral ties between Việt Nam and Brazil but also fosters unity among developing countries, commonly referred to as the Global South, in tackling common global challenges.

According to Oliveira, PM Chính's previous visit to Brazil in 2024 marked a milestone in the bilateral relations, during which the two countries upgrading their ties to a Strategic Partnership, 35 years after establishing diplomatic relations and 17 years after setting up a Comprehensive Partnership.

Bilateral cooperation has since grown substantially, not only in politics but also in trade and economic fields. Bilateral trade turnover surged from US$534 million in 2001 to nearly $7.7 billion in 2024.

Oliveira expressed his hope that the PM's attendance at the expanded BRICS summit this year will unlock further cooperation opportunities, particularly in the spheres of science, technology, and innovation. He noted that the two countries have already made encouraging progress in these areas and expressed his confidence that upcoming high-level meetings will result in new, practical cooperation agreements, deepening the Việt Nam-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Commenting on Việt Nam's recent recognition as a BRICS partner country, Oliveira called it a strategically meaningful step. He said it demonstrates a commitment to equal and respectful cooperation, and to building a fairer international order.

He highlighted BRICS as a mechanism where member countries pursue common interests while respecting each nation's sovereignty, independence, and development orientations. The BRICS framework enables members to launch self-developed projects, thus reducing dependency on external forces and contributing to global stability and prosperity.

Oliveira praised Việt Nam's role and position, describing it as a model of independence, resilience, and proactive and responsible international integration.

Reflecting on the activities of the Brazil–Việt Nam Friendship Association, Oliveira said the association has implemented various initiatives to enhance people-to-people exchanges and promote cooperation between institutions in both countries. A key outcome was the establishment of the Brazil–Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, comprising lawmakers from diverse political parties.

Looking ahead, Oliveira shared plans to strengthen collaboration between the legislative bodies of Brazil and Việt Nam, helping to deepen the bilateral relations. Brazil also hopes to expand cooperation in education, including initiatives to connect Brazilian universities with Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment and other Vietnamese higher education institutions. These efforts aim to develop joint research and exchange programmes in Việt Nam's central region, especially in Đà Nẵng.

Oliveira expressed his strong confidence that, with the support of friendship organisations, the business communities, and legislative bodies of both countries, the Brazil-Việt Nam Strategic Partnership will continue to grow comprehensively across multiple fields. — VNS