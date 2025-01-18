Việt Nam, China exchange congratulatory messages on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Top Vietnamese and Chinese leaders have exchanged their messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 – 2025).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến exchanged congratulatory messages with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee Wang Huning.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders highlighted that over the past 75 years, the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China has maintained stable development. Political trust has been increasingly consolidated, the bonds of friendship between both nations' people have been stronger, and cooperation in various fields has deepened and become more substantive, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries' people, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam value and remember the invaluable and effective cooperation and support given by the Party, State, and people of China in historical periods. Developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with China remains a consistent policy and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations.

In the context of profound changes in the global and regional landscape, and as the socialist cause in each country enters a pivotal stage, the top leaders of the two Parties and nations have agreed to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, promote the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, for the happiness of the people of both countries and for peace and progress for humanity. This is both a responsibility and an objective necessity, aligning with the aspirations and interests of the two Parties and peoples.

Meanwhile, the congratulatory messages from Chinese leaders said that China and Việt Nam, two friendly socialist neighbours, represents a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have fought side by side and supported each other in their struggle for national independence and liberation. The Việt Nam-China friendship of being both comrades and brothers has become the most vivid symbol of the relations between the two parties and countries.

In advancing socialism, the two sides have learned from each other and forged ahead hand in hand, thereby deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperation.

On this occasion, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn exchanged congratulatory messages with Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Jianchao and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. — VNA/VNS