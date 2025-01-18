Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

January 18, 2025 - 17:55
Chairman of National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and other high-ranking officials offered incense to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s temple in Ba Vì National Park in the outlying district of Ba Vì on January 18.

The visit was on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 2, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà and NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng sent flowers to pay their respect to President Hồ Chí Minh.

Mẫn and delegation members recalled the great contribution of President Hồ Chí Minh, who founded and trained the Party, and devoted his life to the nation, the people, the ideals of communism, the independence and freedom of nations, and for peace and justice worldwide.

They pledged, together with the entire Party, people, and armed forces, to continuously study and follow President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle. They committed to maximising the spirit of unity, responsibility, and innovation to realise goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress as well as make good preparations for the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, ushering the country into a new era where Việt Nam stands shoulder to shoulder with developed nations across the globe, as per President Hồ Chí Minh’s aspirations. — VNS

