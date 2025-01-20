Việt Nam, Czech Republic elevate ties to strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the Czech Republic have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership and promptly develop an action programme to enhance and strengthen the relationship, aligning it with the evolving cooperation framework between the two nations.

The announcement was made during talks between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Monday morning (local time), immediately following the official welcoming ceremony for PM Chính and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on his official visit to the Czech Republic from January 18-20.

PM Chính highlighted that the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1950-2025), making Việt Nam the first Southeast Asian country to become a strategic partner of the Czech Republic and the Czech Republic the first Central and Eastern European country in the EU to have a strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam places great importance on strengthening relations with the Czech Republic, considering it a top priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He emphasised that there remains significant potential for further developing bilateral ties.

At the talks, the two leaders agreed to enhance delegation exchanges at all levels and to expedite the implementation of existing agreements while expanding cooperation into new growth-driving areas, such as renewable energy, innovation, digital transformation, green and circular economy, information technology, healthcare, mining, energy and food security.

In trade and investment, both sizes encouraged Czech enterprises to increase investments in Việt Nam, particularly in areas where the Czech Republic has strengths, including automotive supporting industries, renewable energy, machinery manufacturing, mining and mineral processing, chemicals and food processing.

They emphasised the need to fully leverage the potential for stronger, more specific, and more effective cooperation in trade, investment, and economic activities. The two leaders agreed to promote major Czech investment projects in Việt Nam and set a target to achieve bilateral trade turnover of US$5 billion.

The two countries committed to effectively implementing the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

PM Chính urged the Czech government to advocate for the swift ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the remaining EU countries and to support the European Commission (EC) in lifting the 'yellow card' on Việt Nam's seafood exports, recognising Việt Nam's serious efforts to meet the EC's recommendations for sustainable fisheries and the interests of Czech and EU consumers.

Both countries also agreed to serve as gateways for each other's goods to enter the ASEAN and EU markets.

PM Chính proposed establishing a direct flight route between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic, extending connections to Central and Eastern Europe.

Czech PM Petr Fiala supported this proposal and welcomed Việt Nam's decision to grant visa exemptions to Czech citizens in 2025, calling it a significant step to boost tourism and cultural exchange.

He also suggested Việt Nam assist in establishing a Czech cultural centre in Việt Nam, considering it a vital channel for fostering mutual understanding.

The Czech leader assured continued support for the Vietnamese community living and working in the Czech Republic, creating more favourable conditions for the 100,000 Vietnamese people living, working, researching and studying in the Czech Republic to contribute to the development of both countries.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of defence and security cooperation. They agreed to enhance collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations, military trade, defence industry and pilot training.

They also highlighted the need for joint efforts to combat organised crime, transnational crime, cybercrime, illegal migration and drug trafficking.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and other regional and global issues, both sides stressed the necessity of resolving disputes and conflicts peacefully, adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region and globally, contributing to global cooperation and prosperity.

The two prime ministers called on relevant ministries and agencies to meticulously prepare for the 8th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation.

During the visit, PM Chính extended an invitation to PM Fiala to visit Việt Nam soon, which PM Fiala accepted with pleasure.

Following their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements in education and aviation between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic. — VNS