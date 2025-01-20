NA Chairman visits, presents Tết gifts to the poor, police in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, poor households, and the police force in the Mekong Delta province of Cần Thơ on Monday, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.

Granting gifts to 50 residents in Tân An ward of Ninh Kiều district, Mẫn highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in socio-economic development, national defence, foreign affairs, prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena, as well as apparatus streamlining.

The top legislator said that in the overall achievements of the country, there are contributions by the Party organisation, administration, and people of Cần Thơ city, Ninh Kiều district, and Tân An ward.

Noting that Cần Thơ's development hasn't been commensurate with its potential and advantages, Mẫn asked the city to focus on investing in infrastructure, and applying scientific and technological advances to production. The city was also told to work on effectively implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

He also called for improving the education level and intellectual standard of the people to meet the requirements of national industrialisation and modernisation.

He expressed his hope that the Party committees, administrations, and people of Cần Thơ city, Ninh Kiều district, and Tân An ward will continue to regularly care for policy beneficiaries, poor households, and those in difficult circumstances, helping these groups to become self-reliant and stabilise their lives.

The same day, the NA Chairman paid a pre-Tết visit and gave Tết gifts to 25 police officers with difficult circumstances in the city.

He acknowledged that over the past year, the local police have largely completed the targets and resolutions set by the NA, the Government, and the Central Public Security Party Committee for the force nationwide, including that in Cần Thơ. The political security has been maintained while social order and safety in the city ensured.

He urged local police to effectively implement the new laws and regulations relating to the police force, including the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Fire Prevention, Control and Rescue, and the Data Law.

The Chairman also asked the police to continue to strengthen the building of a clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern force that meets the requirements and tasks in the new situation, in accordance with the resolutions of the Politburo and the Central Public Security Party Committee.

They should enhance coordination with other forces to efficiently carry out their assigned tasks, improve preventive measures, effectively combat crimes, maintain security and social order, and create a favourable environment for socio-economic development and people's peaceful life. — VNS