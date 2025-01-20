PM joins Vietnamese community in Czech Republic in Homeland Spring programme

PRAGUE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse joined the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic during the Homeland Spring programme in Prague on Sunday evening (local time) to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year), the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people.

Speaking at the event, Hoàng Đình Thắng, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, highlighted the community’s resilience in overcoming challenges and its vital role in fostering cooperation between Việt Nam and Europe.

Trần Văn Đăng, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, said that the community, supported by Việt Nam’s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese Embassy, has engaged in various activities to maintain their traditional identity and make contributions to the homeland.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam highlighted the contributions by the community to the development of the Việt Nam-Czech Republic relations.

Addressing the event, PM Chính praised the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic for their perseverance and integration into local society. He described them as a vital link in Việt Nam-Czech relations.

He updated the community on the country’s domestic situation, highlighting significant achievements across all sectors despite numerous challenges. Việt Nam successfully met all 15 socio-economic development targets for 2024, surpassing projections in 12 of them. The country recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.09 per cent, with a GDP value of US$476 billion, placing it among the 35 largest economies in the world. The nation continued to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure major economic balances, he said.

The PM emphasised Việt Nam’s consistent policy of independence and self-reliance, noting that the country has established diplomatic relations with 194 nations and built strategic, comprehensive, and enhanced strategic partnerships with 32 countries, including all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Việt Nam is also an active member of more than 70 regional and international organisations, he added.

The Government leader affirmed that national sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and defence have remained firmly protected, with defence capabilities continually strengthened. He also recognised the significant contributions of overseas Vietnamese to the nation’s success, describing them as “an inseparable part and an important resource of the Vietnamese nation.”

Outlining key tasks for 2025, a year of significant national celebrations and political events, he urged overseas Vietnamese, including those in the Czech Republic and Europe, to continue joining their fellows at home to develop the nation and supporting Việt Nam’s development goals for 2030 and 2045.

He also announced that Prague will host the first great national solidarity festival abroad, reflecting the government’s recognition of the Vietnamese community’s achievements and contributions.

PM Chính encouraged the community to remain united, promote mutual support, and comply with local laws. He expressed his confidence that the Vietnamese community will continue to thrive and uphold their cultural identity, affirming the role and position in the host country.

The evening concluded with vibrant performances of traditional Vietnamese music and an early Tết celebration. Attendees enjoyed the warmth and nostalgia of Vietnamese culture, with traditional songs, laughter, and Tết delicacies recreating the festive spirit of home.

The same day the PM visited the family of Hoàng Đình Thắng, an outstanding overseas Vietnamese, who is a member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee's Presidium, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and Honorary President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic.

The PM requested that, with his knowledge and experience, Thắng continue to support the community, especially young people and new immigrants, in terms of legal knowledge, culture, life experience, and experience in business; and assist to have more Vietnamese people go to the Czech Republic in particular and European countries in general to study, work and do business. At the same time, PM Chính also asked Thắng to look towards the homeland and contribute to consolidating and building the great solidarity bloc of the entire Vietnamese people and cultivating the good traditional relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, PM Chính wished Thắng's family and Vietnamese people abroad a new year of health, happiness, success, peace, and prosperity; and join the whole country to enter a new era -- the era of the nation’s rise.

Thắng sincerely thank leaders of the Party and State, and PM Chính for their care, support and recognition for compatriots abroad and himself. He promised to continue making every effort to gather and consolidate community solidarity, build a strong Vietnamese community abroad and contribute to building the homeland.

In the morning of the same day, PM Chính and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited the Prague National Museum, one of the most important cultural and historical symbols of the Czech Republic.

Expressing his impression of the museum, the pride of the Czech Republic, a symbol of Czech culture, history, art and architecture, as well as his admiration for the rich history and culture of the Czech Republic, PM Chính assessed that the museum has an important role in preserving and developing cultural and scientific values, and conveying the message about the connection between the past, present and future.

The Vietnamese leader believed that the Czech Republic will continue to promote its cultural traditions, history, and past development achievements and continuously develop strongly. He proposed the Czech side to continue to cooperate closely and effectively with Vietnam for mutual development, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and rapid, sustainable, comprehensive and inclusive development in the new era. -- VNS