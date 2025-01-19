Top legislator meets with OV delegates to Homeland Spring programme

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday met with 100 delegates from 32 countries and territories representing overseas Vietnamese returning home to attend the 2025 “Xuân Quê hương” (Homeland Spring) programme organised by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).

The NA leader stated that approximately 6 million overseas Vietnamese living in over 130 countries and territories formed an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and served as an essential bridge between Việt Nam and the rest of the world.

He said the Party and State had consistently prioritised OV and issued directives, resolutions, and laws regarding the group, with the Government translating these policies into actionable programmes aimed at mobilising the strengths of Vietnamese abroad to contribute to national development.

Reflecting on 2024, the top legislator noted Việt Nam’s significant achievements across various sectors, attributing a vital part of this success to contributions from the OV community.

Mẫn called on the group to continue leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and insights to support the growth of the home country, while encouraging their active participation in policymaking, particularly on laws relevant to them.

He also highlighted the community’s role as a bridge in fostering international cooperation, urging them to pioneer investment, technology transfer, and innovative startups in Việt Nam. Additionally, he encouraged the community to connect with international organisations and enterprises to accelerate sustainable economic growth in the homeland.

The NA Chairman also stressed the importance of preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity, urging OV to maintain the Vietnamese language and spread traditional cultural values globally.

Acknowledging challenges facing Việt Nam such as climate change, national sovereignty protection, energy security, and digital transformation, he expressed his hope that the group would offer practical suggestions and initiatives to support the NA in its inspection and decision-making responsibilities.

Participating delegates expressed gratitude for the Party’s and State’s consistent support for OV. They affirmed their commitment to contributing more to the homeland and helping realise Việt Nam’s aspirations for progress in a new era of national rise. VNS