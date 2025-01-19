Party chief visits former leader as Tết approaches

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited and extended Tết (Lunar New Year ) greetings to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Lâm expressed his sincere gratitude to Mạnh for his continuous attention and invaluable contributions to the Party and State over the past years. He wished the former leader and his family a year full of good health, happiness and success.

Mạnh, in turn, praised the country's recent achievements and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the nation would enter a new era of development and obtain greater success.

In the afternoon, Lâm paid his respects to late State President Trần Đại Quang at the residence of his family. Offering incense, Lâm expressed his profound appreciation for the late President's contributions to the revolutionary cause of the nation and well-being of the people.

He pledged to join hands with the entire Party, people, and army, to unite and work together to continue building a stronger, more sustainable Việt Nam, confidently stepping into the new era. VNS