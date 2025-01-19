PM hosts Chairwoman of Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia

PRAGUE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Katerina Konecna in Prague on January 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the Czech Republic.

The PM expressed his gratitude to the Czech government, people, and political parties, particularly the KSCM, for their steadfast support for Việt Nam throughout its past struggle for national independence and its ongoing process of national construction and development.

He said that Việt Nam treasured and wanted to foster its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Czech Republic, while supporting the spirit of solidarity among the Czech people and parties, aiming to contribute to peace, stability, and development in the two regions and the world.

Highlighting Việt Nam's approach to engaging with ruling parties worldwide, PM Chính encouraged increased information and delegation exchanges between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the KSCM to enhance mutual understanding and political trust, and share experiences in Party building and development. The Government leader also sought the continued support of the KSCM in Việt Nam's process of socialist fatherland construction and protection, and in fortifying the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude for the Czech Republic’s recognition of the Vietnamese community as a minority group, he urged the KSCM to advocate for policies that further facilitate their integration and contributions to the Czech society as well as their bridging role in the bilateral relations. Additionally, PM Chính called for the party’s support in easing visa policies for Vietnamese citizens.

He proposed Konecna push for the ratification of the EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by remaining EU member states and for the European Commission to lift its illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing yellow card imposed on Vietnamese seafood exports.

For her part, Konecna affirmed her support for the Czech Republic’s policy towards Việt Nam and pledged to promote stronger friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, helping to deepen and develop the Czech Republic – Việt Nam relationship across all fields for the sake of the Vietnamese and Czech people, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world.

Agreeing with the PM's ideas, Konecna affirmed her willingness to assist Việt Nam within her capacity, including expediting the EVIPA ratification and addressing the IUU yellow card issue.

Extending her greetings to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô Lâm, the KSCM chairwoman unveiled her intention to visit Việt Nam soon at his invitation. — VNS