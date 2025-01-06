Policies introduced to attract talented Overseas Vietnamese to work in the public sector

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed a series of breakthrough policies aimed at attracting and retaining talented individuals and experts.

The ministry recently submitted a draft decree on regulations concerning policies for recruiting and using talented individuals to work in agencies, organisations and units of the Party, State, Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), along with socio-political organisations.

This proposal suggested several priority policies for recruiting civil servants and public employees. Notably, outstanding graduates and young talented scientists will be prioritised for recruitment through selection. Ministries, central agencies and local authorities are required to allocate at least 20 per cent of total recruitment quotas for these categories.

Additionally, experienced professionals, managers, business executives and leading scientists of Vietnamese origin, who wish to work long-term in the public sector will be considered for direct recruitment as civil servants and public employees.

The draft decree specifies that outstanding graduates and young talented scientists recruited into civil servant or public employee roles will receive an additional allowance of at least 150 per cent of their current salary coefficient for a period of five years from the date of recruitment.

Professionals, managers, business executives and leading scientists of Vietnamese origin recruited into the public sector will be appointed to appropriate positions and corresponding salary grades, with an additional allowance of at least 300 per cent of their current salary.

For professionals, managers, business executives and scientists (whether Vietnamese or foreign nationals) hired under labour contracts, the head of the respective ministry, central agency or local authority may determine remuneration based on job requirements, individual capacity and contributions.

The ministry also proposed that after recruitment, outstanding graduates and young talented scientists should be given opportunities for further study and skill enhancement. They may be sent to participate in domestic and international training courses and considered for leadership, management or specialist roles in various fields at both central and local levels.

Capable scientific researchers will be groomed to become leading scientists or experts in their respective fields, entrusted with leading research projects at the ministerial or provincial levels and considered for promotion to senior expert ranks or equivalent.

For professionals and managers, the draft decree suggests allowing authorised agencies to appoint them to leadership or management positions or place them in roles requiring senior or principal expert qualifications. In cases where they do not yet meet the required qualifications, the head of the agency will facilitate opportunities for them to fulfil the necessary standards.

To attract overseas Vietnamese or foreign professionals, managers, business executives and leading scientists, the ministry has proposed simplifying documentation requirements and expediting the issuance of visas, residency permits and work permits in Việt Nam.

According to the draft decree, family members (parents, spouse, biological or adopted children under 18) of these individuals will receive support from local authorities and relevant agencies concerning employment procedures, school admissions, and study opportunities in Việt Nam.

During their tenure in Việt Nam, professionals, managers and leading scientists will be exempt from personal income tax on income derived from tasks performed under their contracts. They will also be granted multiple-entry visas or temporary residence cards valid for the duration of their labour contracts. VNS