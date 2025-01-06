Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Paint the town red & gold: Country rejoice in home team's football victory

January 06, 2025 - 00:00
Reports showed all roads leading to the city centre of Hà Nội and HCM City were packed with supporters.
Young fans waving national flags celebrating the home team's win. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — A sea of red and gold is sweeping through the cities from north to south Việt Nam from late Sunday to early Monday, as excited fans pour out onto the streets to celebrate the deserved victory of the national football team against archrival Thailand in an emotional final of the 2024 ASEAN Championship.

With a 3-2 victory, Việt Nam secured an aggregate 5-3 win over two legs to claim the championship title. Just minutes after the match, fans already took their happiness to the streets.

Reports showed all roads leading to the city centre of Hà Nội and HCM City were packed with supporters. Fireworks lit up the sky as fans cheered, and red-and-gold flags flew everywhere, with raucous noise from horns and blares and speakers growing louder into the night.

These huge crowds continue the 'modern tradition' known as "street storming," which are rowdy riding on the main streets in celebration of the national team's football achievements.

The streets of Hà Nội are packed with fans waving the national flags. — VNA/VNS Photos
Hà Nội.
Thái Bình City.
Đà Nẵng City.
Live watch party in HCM City.
HCM City.
Lạch Tray Stadium, Hải Phòng City.
Nha Trang City.

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam closely monitoring pneumonia outbreaks in China

The Department of Preventive Medicine stated that it would continue closely monitoring the outbreak caused by the virus in China, collaborate closely with the WHO and the IHR focal point in China to update information, and proactively provide accurate, comprehensive information
Society

Văn Yên district recognised as new-style rural area

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 4 attended a ceremony announcing the Prime Minister’s decision on recognising Văn Yên district of Yên Bái province to meet criteria of a new-style rural area in 2024 and receiving a second-class Labour Order.
Society

Đà Nẵng looks to attract 11.9 million tourists in 2025

Lodging facilities in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng are set to serve 11.9 million tourists, including 4.8 million foreigners, in 2025, annual increases of 10 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, heard at a recent conference on the local tourism development plan this year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom