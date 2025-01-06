Paint the town red & gold: Country rejoice in home team's football victory

HÀ NỘI — A sea of red and gold is sweeping through the cities from north to south Việt Nam from late Sunday to early Monday, as excited fans pour out onto the streets to celebrate the deserved victory of the national football team against archrival Thailand in an emotional final of the 2024 ASEAN Championship.

With a 3-2 victory, Việt Nam secured an aggregate 5-3 win over two legs to claim the championship title. Just minutes after the match, fans already took their happiness to the streets.

Reports showed all roads leading to the city centre of Hà Nội and HCM City were packed with supporters. Fireworks lit up the sky as fans cheered, and red-and-gold flags flew everywhere, with raucous noise from horns and blares and speakers growing louder into the night.

These huge crowds continue the 'modern tradition' known as "street storming," which are rowdy riding on the main streets in celebration of the national team's football achievements.