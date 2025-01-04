Đà Nẵng looks to attract 11.9 million tourists in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Lodging facilities in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng are set to serve 11.9 million tourists, including 4.8 million foreigners, in 2025, annual increases of 10 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, heard at a recent conference on the local tourism development plan this year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, these figures will help the city's tourism revenue exceed VNĐ36 trillion (US$1.41 billion), up by 15 per cent against 2024 and 49 per cent from 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a popular tourist destination in central Việt Nam, the city plans to maintain its signature events in 2025 such as the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, a food tour, a New Year celebration, and a beach tourism programme.

The 16th fireworks festival, scheduled to run from May 31 to July 12, will light up the sky in six nights and feature 10 teams for the first time.

Last year, Đà Nẵng welcomed approximately 10.9 million visitors and reeled in VNĐ31 trillion, up 32.8 per cent and 22.1 per cent year on year and surpassing the yearly targets by 29.3 per cent and 10.8 per cent, respectively.

The central economic hub has a total of 90km of coastline and dozens of beaches, including stunning Mỹ Khê. Meanwhile, the city’s Ngũ Hành Sơn District is renowned as a centre for stone sculpture art, with Non Nước craft village standing at the foot of the Ngũ Hành Sơn mountain range.

Experts said those natural advantages, combined with modern infrastructure, good services, safety and hospitality, create unique traits for the city. — VNS