5th HCM City Golden Brand Award 2024 recognises 29 distinguished enterprises

HCM CITY — The fifth HCM City Golden Brand Awards 2024 on Friday honoured 29 exemplary enterprises that have demonstrated exceptional performance across various sectors.

The honourees, representing various industries such as mechanical engineering, consumer goods, apparel, food processing, and services, collectively generated over VNĐ258 trillion (US$10.15 billion) in revenue in 2024.

These enterprises also created more than 93,000 job opportunities and contributed nearly VNĐ11 trillion to the State budget last year.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the People’s Committee, praised these businesses for having achieved remarkable success in establishing their brands, products, and services that represent the nation's largest city.

He noted that transformation and sustainability are the two most critical elements that can enhance a company’s competitiveness and bolster its brand recognition.

“The city is firmly committed to supporting enterprises, facilitating their brands’ ability to compete and thrive in the global marketplace,” he noted.

The selection process involved a consumer feedback survey and a thorough evaluation by a distinguished judging panel based on business performance, innovation, and sustainability.

In collaboration with Kantar Vietnam, an independent market research company, the organisers introduced four special award categories: Innovative Golden Brand, Sustainable Golden Brand, Youth Golden Brand, and Social Responsibility Golden Brand.

To qualify, enterprises must meet strict criteria related to transparency, legal compliance, and product quality.

This year’s awards particularly highlighted innovation, green transition, and digital transformation.

Since its inception, the Golden Brand Awards have recognised 96 businesses, reflecting the dynamic growth of HCM City’s economy.

The event, themed “Đổi mới và Bền vững” (Transformative and Sustainable), was co-organised by the Department of Industry and Trade and The Saigon Times. — VNS