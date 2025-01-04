Over-220kg bomb with intact fuse safely handled in Quảng Bình

QUẢNG BÌNH — The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) in Việt Nam confirmed on Saturday that its experts and mobile bomb disposal team have safely handled and moved a bomb weighing over 220kg to a secure storage area in the central province of Quảng Bình, where it will await safe detonation.

The MAG experts identified the explosive as an MK82-type bomb having its fuse intact and classified as highly dangerous.

The bomb was discovered about one metre underground by a local resident while digging the ground to plant trees in Long Đại hamlet, Hiền Ninh commune, Quảng Ninh District. The resident immediately reported to local authorities.

Upon receiving the report, the provincial Military Command and MAG coordinated with the local authorities to establish safety measures, warning people to stay clear of the bomb’s location. The bomb disposal team and experts were also quickly deployed to the site.

In 1999, MAG arrived in Việt Nam and set up its first office in Quảng Trị Province, the most severely contaminated place for bombs and mines in Việt Nam. It expanded its operations in Quảng Bình in 2003 then Quảng Nam in 2012.

Over the past 25 years, MAG has cleared almost 180 million sq.m of land, and destroyed more than 230,000 explosives of various kinds, helping bring safety to nearly 700,000 residents. — VNS