Home Society

Dangerous bomb found near historic Long Biên Bridge neutralised

October 24, 2024 - 14:23
The M-118 bomb, weighing approximately 1.4 tonnes, was found by local fishermen on October 21, about 200 metres downstream from the famous bridge.
Military units pull the bomb from the river. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A bomb discovered near Long Biên Bridge in Hà Nội was successfully retrieved and relocated to a safe place on Thursday, according to the Hà Nội's Capital Command.

The US military's Mark 118 bomb, weighing approximately 1.4 tonnes, was found by local fishermen on October 21, about 200m downstream from the famous bridge.

Following the discovery, military units acted swiftly to move the bomb closer to shore and local militia were deployed to guard the site. After being assessed as highly dangerous, it was safely removed on October 24.

The incident follows a similar operation on October 10, when military units removed and neutralised another Mark 118 bomb discovered in the same district. — VNS

