Botnet threat looms large in Việt Nam

October 24, 2024 - 14:22
Since the beginning of 2024, AIS has detected 321 government systems connected to botnets, providing support to block and address these issues.
A system for detecting and tracking cyber threats in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A recent report from the Authority of Information Security (AIS) has revealed a concerning security breach involving 18 government systems connected to botnets.

A botnet is a network of compromised computers controlled remotely, typically used to carry out cyberattacks. Once computers are taken over, attackers will use them to automate large-scale operations such as spreading malware or stealing data.

In September, AIS recorded 468,796 IP addresses in Việt Nam connected to botnets, including 18 IP addresses from government agencies and organisations. This discovery highlights the ongoing threat posed by botnets to government systems and the importance of proactive security measures.

To mitigate the risks associated with botnet attacks, AIS has been actively monitoring and detecting internal threats within systems, particularly the risk of servers and workstations being infected with malware.

Additionally, the agency has been sharing information about cybersecurity threats with international organisations.

Since the beginning of 2024, AIS has detected 321 government systems connected to botnets and provided support to block and address these issues.

The agency's efforts have reduced by 75 per cent the number of IP addresses in Việt Nam connected to botnets, compared to 2019. — VNS

