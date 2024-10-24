Trade, service sectors in huge recruitment demand to fulfill year-end orders

HÀ NỘI — The economic recovery has fuelled the labour market to a faster growth in the final months of the year, with high recruitment demands from enterprises, especially part-time jobs in trade and service sectors, according to the Employment Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Nguyễn Lan Ngọc, a senior student at the Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, recently went to a job fair in search of a part-time position in marketing.

“I am majoring in brand management. As a student and working part-time, I expect to earn VNĐ5 million-7 million per month. I hope that the part time job will help me navigate career orientation during my studies and future job applications," she told Tin Tức (News) newspaper.

Chu Linh Huyền, a final-year student at the Tây Hồ District Vocational Education and Continuing Education Centre in Hà Nội, is looking for a job at a coffee shop, to experience work as a barista after learning these skills at the centre.

She said the majority of students get hourly pay by working part-time at coffee shops.

According to the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, the city’s labour market continued to recover in September. The number of businesses which went bankrupt decreased sharply, which had a positive impact on the labour market. It is estimated that the city’s enterprises needed to recruit about 22,680 positions last month.

Among 10,357 vacant jobs at 3,240 businesses, about 51.72 per cent are in the wholesale and retail sectors, while the manufacturing and construction industries account for 24.09 per cent of the vacancies.

Service and sales employees are in high demand, making up 42.17 per cent of the total jobs on offer, followed by office assistants, at 13.12 per cent.

When it comes to technical expertise, businesses mostly seek to hire people with a bachelor's degree or above, 45.96 per cent, followed by unskilled workers and technical workers without a degree or certificate, at 16 per cent.

Payrolls between VNĐ5 million and VNĐ10 million are the most common, accounting for 74.1 per cent of all job hires.

According to the centre, staffing needs in the trade and service industries are expected to increase in the last few months of 2024. Supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls and delivery services will require a large number of workers to fulfill year-end consumer orders.

Nguyễn Anh Tú, an HR administrative specialist of Nhất Tín Logistics Company, said every month, his company finds about a hundred employees, offering monthly wages of between VNĐ12 million-16 million. About 60 per cent of the desired positions are general labourers, who must have their own transport to get to work.

The company recruits even part-time workers, as long as they can meet the working schedule requirements, he said.

The Hà Nội Railway One Member Co., Ltd. must hire around 300 people to fill the roles of factory workers, department heads, deputy department heads, team leaders and deputy team leaders. Salary ranges for these jobs are VNĐ7 million to VNĐ13 million, plus bonuses and other allowances.

In order to seek labourers to serve production and business activities, local enterprises have diversified their search channels, including going to job fairs, with each local fair offering around 3,000 jobs, across a variety of sectors.

Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre Vũ Quang Thành said there are currently many job opportunities with attractive positions in all segments of qualifications, including post-graduate employment, college, university, vocational certificates and primary education.

The majority of these positions have monthly salary between VNĐ7 million and VNĐ15 million, with more skilled groups being paid between VNĐ15 million and VNĐ20 million.

“Job opportunities are quite diverse, so that employees who are students and other groups can find jobs that suit their needs,” he said.

In HCM City, Phạm Văn Cẩn, deputy director of the Centre for Human Resources Demand Forecasting and Labour Market Information, said the city's labour force is expected to grow to over 5.1 million in 2024, up 5.61 per cent from 2023.

The centre polled more than 52,000 businesses, employing over 230,000 people, in the first nine months of 2024.

The commerce and service industries account for more than 70 per cent of hiring needs, with the construction, agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors coming in second and third.

Some sectors which have reported high recruitment demands since early this year are processing and manufacturing industry, wholesale and retail, repair of automobiles, motorcycles and other motor vehicles, professional, scientific and technological activities, real estate business activities, finance, banking and insurance activities and information and communication sectors.

The centre forecasts that the city is in need of roughly 83,000 workers in the last quarter, mostly in key industrial groups and main service groups.

To find a suitable job, the centre advised job seekers to maintain a professional working attitude and work ethics, while also arming themselves with professional knowledge, professional abilities and soft skills relevant to the job role.

Employees must also stay current with emerging technologies and enhance their proficiency in foreign languages and information technology. — VNS