Việt Nam’s digital transformation leaps into future

HÀ NỘI — Entering 2025, Việt Nam is gearing up to accomplish important goals in its digital transformation journey for economic development.

At the third meeting of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính described digital transformation as an inevitable trend and an objective requirement to keep pace with developed nations, and a top priority for rapid and sustainable development.

The Government, along with various ministries and agencies, has focused on building a legal framework and policies to improve the digital landscape. Key documents include the master plan on information and communication infrastructure, the national data strategy, the semiconductor industry development strategy, human resources development for the semiconductor industry, and the framework for Việt Nam’s digital infrastructure.

In 2024, Việt Nam made remarkable strides with the rapid launch of the national population database, ensuring seamless data connection across eighteen ministries and sixty-three localities. This facilitated over 1.3 billion queries and more than 537 million data synchronisation actions by September 2024. Additionally, over twenty million electronic ID cards were issued, eight million accounts were registered for accessing the online public service portal, and more than fourteen million citizen records were integrated into the electronic health book.

According to the United Nations' e-government survey released in September 2024, Việt Nam climbed to 71th place out of 193 countries and territories, up 15 places compared to 2022. This achievement underscored Việt Nam's success in meeting its e-government goals for 2024.

As of October, over 82.4 per cent of households were using fiber optic internet, up 3.3 per cent year on year, surpassing the 80 per cent target set for 2025. Additionally, more than 87 per cent of the population used smartphones.

A major milestone in 2024 was the launch of the largest and most modern data centre by telecom provider Viettel Group. This high-security data centre, equipped with advanced technology, will be crucial in safeguarding national data sovereignty and personal data in Việt Nam.

Parallel to these development steps, Vietnamese technology companies are investing heavily in mastering key technologies of the digital age, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G chipsets.

By the end of 2024, Việt Nam's achievements in digital transformation across the pillars of digital government, digital economy, and digital society laid a solid foundation for the country's ongoing digital journey, as outlined in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution. — VNS